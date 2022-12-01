Since 2018, when 66 percent of San Miguel County voters passed a mill levy of .75 to support behavioral health services, an active and engaged collaboration of experts in mental health fields, education, and the legal and judiciary fields have helped establish numerous programs and services for those in need. At a Wednesday morning work session, Tri-County Health Network’s (TCHN) Corinne Cavender presented the Behavioral Health Solutions (BHS) year-end review and gave the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) a look at plans for the year ahead. Tri-County is contracted by BHS to administer the department’s funds and programs.
Cavender outlined some of 2022’s successful programs, including the department’s concerted efforts to provide Spanish language translation for all communications.
“We’re trying to make sure that we are able to give high quality services to as many people in the county,” she said. “To note, in 2022, we now do fully bilingual meetings and meeting materials. We have support from the Colorado Language Cooperative, who does all of our interpretation for the meetings, as well as the word point for translation. So that's built into budgeting for 2023, making sure that everything can be bilingual.”
The department also worked to ease access to therapy by creating the Behavioral Health Fund, a less restrictive funding initiative than the source provided by the Good Neighbor Fund, a pandemic-era funding source.
“The behavioral health fund — some people also call it the sliding scale model —was based on a Good Neighbor Fund model. So out of COVID, we were using the Good Neighbor fund to help people pay for therapy sessions. And then the Behavioral Health Solutions panel decided that it kind of needed a less restrictive model,” Cavender explained. “I'm not sure if all of you know, but the Good Neighbor Fund application is pretty tedious. And there's a lot of proof that you have to show for the funds that you're receiving. And we really didn't want to have any barriers there. So, it made the application a lot easier and didn't have a lot of guardrails in for this first year.”
Cavender reported that 144 individuals who live or work in the county have been aided with more than $230,000 given to providers. She said that the BHS panel did not know the extent of what funding would be utilized for 2022 and had put a $100,000 placeholder in the budget. For 2023 she said that the BHS panel voted to restrict the amount of funds for that fiscal year.
BHS’ administrator, in this case, TCHN, was awarded $76, 324 for performing a number of duties.
“ … processing those applications, helping determine copay amounts, communicating with providers, which I think is kind of one of the biggest, most important things that that (TCHN) handles, making sure that the therapists are Colorado licensed, and then just managing invoices and all of that kind of financial tracking,” Cavender said. “ … there's the behavioral health fund that actually goes out from the solutions panel and then there's the RFP to make sure that it's going smoothly.”
The Behavioral Health Care Coordinator, or systems navigator, is also employed by TCHN.
“(This position) provides really just a big support system through the behavioral health system in San Miguel County, making sure that higher needs clients are able to access all that's there,” Cavender said. “We do have resources and a lot of people just don't know how to access them. So this person really helps connect our community members to resources and agencies that are available.”
BHS awarded Tri-County $210,000 over three years to fund the position.
A number of entities throughout the county receive funding from BHS, including Uncompahgre Medical Center (UMC), which was awarded $182,682 for tele-health services, translation services and for the recruitment and relocation of a mental health advisor. TCHN received an amount off $194,391 for its new stigma reduction education campaign. The Lone Cone Library uses its award of $1,500 for the establishment of an LGBTQ+ Community Group, which is focused on teens and young adults and meets twice a month at the library. That program is in collaboration with the Norwood school district and members of the Norwood community. The Telluride school district’s award of $299,733 goes to building curricula, staffing, initiatives and other programs to bolster the district’s programs that support student mental and behavioral health.
Looking ahead, BHS has on tap goals to fund a number of new programs and initiatives, including programs at Telluride Mountain School, a Gather and Grieve support group, San Miguel County Social Services, UMC, the Telluride school district and the Telluride Medical Center. Those proposed figurers will appear on a future BOCC agenda.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper expressed her desire for BHS to strengthen its substance abuse support work and sought — and received — support from fellow commissioners Lance Waring and Kris Holstrom.
“That's a priority for me to get the behavioral health and especially substance use disorder continuum of care as formal of a partnership as possible, with our criminal justice system, which is not just the jail, it's the courts as well,” Cooper said. “And I think that's something that we have been challenged with. That is certainly a priority for the board and whatever we can do to help that system out. And that's something that I've been looking towards, you know, in terms of the opioid settlement funds to see if we can get better regional coordination, pretrial services, diversion, adult diversion and pretty good juvenile diversion. And I think behavioral health services is an entity that certainly could step into that gap.”
For more information, visit sanmiguelbehavioralhealth.org.
