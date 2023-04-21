Poet Rosemerry Trommer hits bestseller lists

If being on a bestseller list does a remarkable writer make, then San Miguel County poet, storyteller, podcaster, singer and kindness practitioner Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer has made it with her newest poetry release, “All the Honey” (Samara Press), though her work, many would argue, has been a bestseller in their circles for decades.
For someone who is known for her skill with words, Trommer was close to speechless about the bestseller standing.
“Oh, god. It’s really something. I’m floored,” she said, her words a gust of awe with her trademark laughter. Trommer was San Miguel County’s first poet laureate (2007-2011), Western Slope Poet Laureate (2015-2017) and a finalist for Colorado Poet Laureate in 2019.
“All the Honey” is Trommer’s thirteenth book of poems. The collection was released Tuesday, April 18, and was already in its second printing on Wednesday. It’s temporarily out of stock, available by backorder, on bookshop.org. “All the Honey” was the No. 1 bestseller in inspirational poetry new releases two days before it was available, and on Friday it was the No. 1 new release in nature poetry, according to Amazon.
“Rosemerry is in a remarkable moment in her life and in her career, and it deserves to be celebrated,” said California poet, essayist, playwright and teacher Alison Luterman, who has been colleague and friend with Trommer for 15 years.
“These poems were written in the crucible of great grief but the fire underneath them is great love,” she said.
Readers will find the whole story behind the collection in Trommer’s prelude, where she explains that the title itself is a celebration and notation of the fact that “all the honey that has ever been made came from the bitterness of the pollen that feeds the worker bee and the sweetness of what fills the honeycomb.”
Samara Press publishers Elizabeth Dilly and Steven Nightingale said, “What is shared [in “All the Honey”] is a way forward in life, a fierce openness that refuses nothing.”
And Trommer’s current celebrations are far from nothing. On April 14, just four days before “All the Honey” was released, Trommer’s book “Exploring Poetry of Presence II: Prompts to Deepen Your Writing Practice,” a companion guide to “Poetry of Presence II,” was released.
On March 30, Ritual App announced its newest addition, “The Poetic Path,” Trommer’s daily poetry audio series in which she reads and discusses a poem of her own, then shares thoughts on “how to leap from the poem to your own thinking or writing or conversations.”
Trommer has shared her daily poetry writing practice in numerous ways since she began it in 2006, but “The Poetic Path” is the first app she has been on.
Poet and colleague James Crews said that when he signed up for her daily blog of poems, long before this app was a thought, he said, “I felt I could finally breathe, having found another poet who valued poetry as a mode of healing, as a practice of mindfulness and gratitude, as a way of becoming more deeply rooted and present in our lives, both in the shining moments of joy and in the depths of loss.”
The new app is an audio version of the same practice.
And there’s more to come: an album, “Dark Praise,” later this year with Colorado guitarist Steven Law, and another collection of poems from Samara Press “sometime in 2024,” Trommer said. More information on these and other upcoming projects, the podcast “Emerging Form” and her blog “A Thousand Falling Veils” can be found at wordwoman.com.
The Telluride launch of “All the Honey” is happening on May 2, at 5:30 p.m., at the new Telluride Arts HQ Gallery (the old location of Between the Covers bookstore). Multi-instrumentalist Warren Gilbreath will open the evening with a musical performance and Telluride High School students John Pumayalli and Skylar Borof will each read a poem to start the night. The event is free and there will be copies of “All the Honey” available for $15 — if you get there early enough to snag one.
