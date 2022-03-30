The Transfer Warehouse saga continues, after a group of neighbors have repeatedly reached out to the Town of Telluride and Telluride Arts District to express their concerns regarding noise levels emitted from the open-air venue.
Local attorney Joe Solomon of Solomon & Solomon Law Firm represents a neighbor who wishes to have more noise regulation surrounding the warehouse.
"When they hired me last summer, my very first advice to them was, ‘You're coming here to enjoy the place. You really don't need this kind of controversy.’ I suggested that they sell and move up into the neighborhood where I live, which is a little quieter, but they thought they could get some relief by advocating for reasonable restrictions," Solomon said.
Solomon was hired in July 2021. He initially represented two families, but one family has since sold their place next to the warehouse and moved to a quieter part of town.
Another neighbor, Arthur Goldberg, is not represented by Solomon but has been an active participant in public comment at the majority of meetings pertaining to the warehouse, including recent liquor license and Telluride Historic and Architectural Review Commission meetings. His fiancé purchased a property near the warehouse in 1989.
"I think that she knew that someday they would always do something with it, but not anything like this," Goldberg said.
According to Goldberg, he can document his dialogue with Telluride Arts back to 2018. One night, there was a "private party," as Goldberg recalled. He said he called the Telluride Marshal’s Department to shut it down, but the event did not end until 11:30 p.m.
"This was our first real experience where it was an incredibly disturbing, very loud party with a DJ. Our walls were shaking. We had a picture fall off the wall from the vibrations. Our dogs were hiding under the bed, and we tried to turn the television up to full volume and couldn't hear it," Goldberg said.
While Telluride Marshal Josh Comte cannot comment on the 2018 incident, since he wasn’t with the department yet, he explained how the department responds to noise complaints within the town.
"Typically, when we get noise complaints, whether it's the Transfer Warehouse, another bar, restaurant, town, or house party or something like that, we will go out and make our determination whether or not it's in violation, and if so we will issue a citation. Oftentimes, we try to work with the tenant or the owners that haven't turned it down, which seems to always work. If there is a second response, more than likely a citation will be issued," Comte said.
Comte explained they park their vehicles on the street 50 feet away from the site to determine if a venue is in violation of the town’s noise ordinance.
If a citation is issued, it will then be sent to the town’s municipal court and prosecutor, Alexandra Slaten, the town’s assistant attorney. Once at the court, it’s up to prosecutorial discretion whether or not the noise ordinance has been legally violated.
At recent Town Council meetings, officials have discussed the possibility of establishing a decibel limit within the town. Solomon said that if a decibel limit ordinance is put in place, the restrictions may be looser, but he also noted that the town may start to have stricter enforcement protocol.
"And again, if you choose to live downtown, you're going to have some more activity than if you live up in the neighborhood. Just the fact of life. … I love music, and I go to festivals, and my son loves to go down to the Transfer Warehouse, but it doesn't have to be deafening. I know that there's a middle ground that other resort towns have found, and I'm sure Telluride will find it," Solomon said.
Recently, the Telluride Arts reported a neighbor had reached out to the State Historic Trust and Colorado Creative Industries regarding the organization’s $3 million Community Revitalization Grant to “undermine our long-established arts and preservation partnerships and grant funding,” according to telluridearts.org.
Goldberg said he contacted the State Historic Trust and Colorado Creative Industries, but it was not an attempt to "undermine" the organization or the project.
"It was an to attempt to find out how they applied for the grant. … The intention was to learn, how are you representing this in order to get additional funding from the state of Colorado?" Goldberg said.
Goldberg said he would be willing to “have a sit-down negotiation at a neutral site with Telluride Arts."
Telluride Arts hosted a cocktail hour Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. as an opportunity to have an open discussion with neighbors. Prior to the event, Goldberg told the Daily Planet he and his fiancé would be out of town this week and not be able to attend.
