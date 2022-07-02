Gather in "communion" at Mountain Village's newest addition. Communion Wine Bar opened on June 15. The bar is owned by Winston and Cameron Kelly, who moved to Mountain Village in 2016. Dustin Clements and Oulli Durham were brought on as managing partners last year. Winston came to Clements last spring, and then they brought on Durham the following summer.
"I've been in the wine industry, along with Dustin for quite some time, and we both have a passion and different dynamics that blend together, and we have similar palates and energy," said Durham.
Durham and Clements, along with the Kellys, have a shared passion for wine and a wealth of knowledge within the industry. The Kelly family produces a private label estate wine in Fredericksburg Hill Country, Texas where they lived before moving to Mountain Village. Clements is Head of Production for Telluride Distilling Company, and Durham has worked as wine director for the Cosmopolitan restaurant and is currently an assistant manager at Alpino Vino. Clements and Durham worked with Andrew Schafner and Katie Hall to create Telluride Wine, which can be found at Telski restaurants.
Communion will have wines from across the world; however, don't expect to be familiar with the labels at the wine bar. One of Communion's goals is not to have too many recognizable labels to help broaden and educate people about wines they might not have been exposed to before.
"We're kind of off the beaten path and trying to expand people's horizons palette-wise," said Durham.
The bar has invested in two Wineemotion machines, which dispense a perfectly preserved and cooled glass. The machines also keep the wine fresh for longer periods of time.
Communion can seat around 30 guests and has menu options for those just beginning their wine journey, to experienced wine lovers and self-proclaimed connoisseurs. There is also a small collection of large-format beers and non-alcoholic beers. Vacuum-sealed charcuterie boards, as well as vegetable and cheese boards, will be available to accompany your drink of choice.
"The neat thing is we are almost strictly a wine bar. We will have a little bit of high-end sipping spirits and a little bit of high-end beer. But if you want a cocktail, you can go to the distillery. If you want beer, the brewery is right there. It creates this nice little triangle," said Clements.
Communion hopes this new business will bring more foot traffic to Mountain Village.
In the Telluride area, Durham explained, while there are plenty of bars, there are no wine bars. The concept has been tried a few times in town, but never in Mountain Village.
The Wine Bar opened a bit later than planned due to paperwork, construction challenges, and surges in COVID cases over the winter. However, the extended timeline was a "blessing in disguise," as it generated hype within Mountain Village and gave Durham, Clements, and Kelly a chance to focus on other ventures during the busy winter.
"We feel like this is the best time to open and celebrate the concept that everyone's been talking about, and it has been well received by the community," Durham said.
On the walls, local Orion Willits' photographic work taking the beauty of the surrounding mountains is displayed. There is also a historical 1869 church pew, which was restored by an artist in Dolores.
Since Communion is 'by the glass,' they plan to work alongside local businesses like the bottle shop of Mountain Village Wine Merchants for events and collaborations.
The bar does its best to embody the spirit of communion. In addition to being business partners, the Kellys, Clements, and Durham are all good friends and have worked on this project as a family. They've placed emphasis on relationships with other businesses in the area and view Communion as a seamless addition to the tight-knit community in Mountain Village.
Communion is located at 567 Mountain Village Blvd, Suite 106C, right next to the Telluride Distilling Company and is open Wed-Sat from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
