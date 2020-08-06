Never in its adventurous 40-year history of shepherding kids through everything from the rapids of the Dolores to the trains of New Delhi has Telluride Academy navigated a summer quite like this one. Though safely leading hundreds of kids through myriad adventure programs each summer is never an easy feat, the local outdoor education nonprofit is in the business of doing exactly that, even in the year of our discord 2020, with a pandemic sweeping the globe.
“We had to fully scrap our 2020 schedule that had over one hundred unique summer programs to places near and far,” said Executive Director Luke Brown, describing the roller coaster of planning leading up to the summer. “As state and county regulations started to become more clear, our programs started to get smaller both in group size and in geographic reach.”
Extensive additional measures were also implemented to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. Camper drop-offs and pick-ups were redesigned to occur fully outside, and instead of the usual fleet of 15-passenger vans full of campers cruising carefree across the region and beyond, the Academy abandoned carpooling for the season. Daily screenings of both kids and staff were conducted, checking for high temperatures and virus symptoms. Instructors were armed with sanitation field kits that included hand sanitizer, bleach bottles, and extra masks.
Given the season’s unique set of challenges, the organization’s scope was curtailed by over 50 percent. In a typical summer season, Telluride Academy provides outdoor adventure, arts and science summer camp programs for over 850 kids. This summer, with the dramatic reduction in program offerings and the stringent safety requirements — all parents had to drive their campers to and from each day’s location in the region, for example, and all camps were conducted within the immediate vicinity of Telluride — the nonprofit was able to provide the summer camp experience for nearly 400 campers.
Despite the challenges, added stress and herculean feats of logistical planning required to make camps happen this summer while abiding by COVID-19 public health guidelines, veteran instructor and former Telluride Academy camper Kira Hamblin felt offering kids the chance to socialize with their peers and get outside was “more important than ever.”
“Kids have been indoors with their families for two or three months, and having more screen time than ever for the most part,” Hamblin observed. “I believe that kids need to learn about nature in order to be able to appreciate it. But the part that's really near to my heart is the therapeutic effect of nature. Kids need it so much for self-reflection, confidence building and understanding of the world around them. They grow so much and learn so much about themselves at camp.”
While getting young kids to remember to keep their masks on when closer than six feet to one another was a challenge, Hamblin noted the general awareness that campers displayed regarding the tumultuous events of the year. She recalled kids as young as eight or nine initiating conversations about current events such as the Black Lives Matter movement while on hikes, engaging their peers on complex topics that Hambin found herself facilitating while also juggling the needs of the group within a dynamic environment.
“When you bring kids together, they love hearing from their peers. At a certain age, they have a pretty solid understanding of what’s going on and are definitely interested in talking about it and hearing other perspectives,” she said. “I tried not to force my views on the kids but rather teach them to have a respectful conversation about it. Rather than saying, ‘Hey, let’s not talk about that,’ it was an awesome opportunity to have tough conversations with the kids.”
The summer provided learning opportunities not only for campers but for families and Academy staff as well. Since families were required to drop their children off at each day’s location within the region, this led to a handful of unnecessary family off-roading adventures.
“We found that we need to be very clear with people about not typing in these locations into maps apps.” Brown said. “For example, if you type Bilk Creek into your map app, it will take you to the headwaters of the creek which is a spicy journey for many miles up remote dirt roads, versus the benign and easily accessed climbing location just a few hundred yards off the highway. Needless to say, we accidentally created some memorable adventures for a handful of families.”
Ultimately, with the summer’s programs winding down and weeks of “mischief managed,” to quote the magical Hogwarts adventure map, the months of the staff’s adherence to their 2020 motto — “adapt, improvise, overcome” — resulted in a 40th season of outdoor adventures delivered.
“The hardest part of the journey was the daily task of needing to operate and problem solve in an unknown landscape; that is an emotional and draining place to spend the majority of your working hours,” Brown said. “But we felt that as outdoor educators, we are already comfortable operating within arenas that present unforeseen and unpredictable challenges and so we applied that same adaptability to navigating this pandemic.”
