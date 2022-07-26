There are many ways to express love for one's town. Telluride is full of creators and artists who have shown their love for these canyon walls through art, books, song, and film. Tim Kunda has owned a house in Mountain Village for the past 10 years and his daughters, Madeline and Olivia, live in Telluride full-time. For years, Kunda has wanted to create a documentary capturing the history and the people of Telluride.
"I have never lived in a town or a place where people were so passionate about where they live. I'd love to preserve our history, capture stories, and document these things before they all disappear," Kunda said.
That dream is finally coming true with the help of his friend Tom Elrod, who was a key executive with the Walt Disney Company, and Joe Mullings, the owner of DragonFly Stories, a production and media company. Kunda, Elrod, and Mullings all act as executive producers for the film.
The documentary, "A Love Letter to Telluride," will begin with the history of the Ute Tribe and go through the mining and hippie days, continuing all the way to present-day Telluride. Local legends Johnnie Stevens and Ron Allred will act as key players and guides within the film. In addition to the well-known names, Kunda, Elrod, and Mullings aim to capture as many stories as possible through interviews with community members and current and past locals.
"We're not going in with a bias or a target. With a documentary, you discover things with each conversation, and then when you pull on that string, you see where it takes you," Mullings said.
Filming began in February, and the Dragonfly crew came back this week to conduct more interviews. They will return in the fall and winter to continue filming. Their goal is to have "A Love Letter to Telluride" complete by the submission date for Telluride Film Festival 2023.
Mullings estimated they have interviewed around 15 subjects and believes they could finish with up to 50 or 60 all told, plus hundreds of hours of video. With so many different stories, Mullings believes one of the main challenges of the film will be determining which storylines and timelines to pursue.
The executive producers know that not all the stories can be included in the film; however, as a solution, the group plans to document and keep all the stories accessible to the public on the website lovelettertotelluride.com. As filming progresses, Kunda, Elrod, and Mullings want to continue collecting and adding stories to the documentary.
"We hope the community will be participating in a lot of different ways, and it is not just us trying to keep the ball rolling. The most important thing is that everybody in the community who has a good idea or suggestion will bring it forward… We would love to hear from them, in some way, shape, or form and make them a part of it," Elrod said.
Those with a story to share, videos, photos from the past, or a person they believe should be interviewed and a part of the documentary can email hello@lovelettertotelluride.com.
This past Saturday, organizers held a preview and fundraiser event in Mountain Village, which offered invited community members a chance to learn about the documentary and meet the filmmakers.
Kunda has also taken the initiative to begin work on digitizing historical documents from the Telluride Historical Museum and the Wilkinson Public Library to preserve the documented history of the town for generations to come.
The film is partly funded by TMVOA, of which Kunda and Mullings are members, and additionally created a 501C 3 nonprofit to help with financing and stimulates donations via the website. "A Love Letter to Telluride" will have an original soundtrack and exclusively feature familiar local musicians, but who yet have not been announced.
The group emphasized that they are not making any money off the documentary. Any and all profits will be put back into the community.
Kunda and Elrod are excited to have Mullings, who has been coming to Telluride since 2008, and Dragonfly Stories behind the project. While Dragonfly typically focuses on productions in the tech world, Mullings's experience and, most importantly, his passion and love for the town make it a perfect union.
"When you think about love in-depth, there's pain, there's fulfillment, there's happiness, there's hope, there's concern, and there's redemption," said Mullings. "It's a love letter to Telluride because it is the story of Telluride."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.