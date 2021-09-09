COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – There’s little Larry Walker likes better than the fresh air of his Canadian home in the snow-capped mountains of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, a good laugh, and “champagne in the eye.” He got a taste of all three Wednesday when the best player most of those who played with or against him have ever seen was inducted and enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
For Walker, good things come in threes. He’s deeply “ritualistic,” about the number 3, and his jersey No. 33. I once interviewed him for the full duration of his session signing 33 dozen baseballs in the Coors Field clubhouse. So it’s fitting that he was the 333rd member inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Walker’s speech was one of the funniest I can remember for a Hall of Fame induction ceremony, sandwiched between an incredibly powerful address by Ted Simmons and a smooth as silk (yawn) valedictory from Yankees Captain Derek Jeter. Walker had me laughing out loud, and one of his funniest stories brought tears to my eyes.
His journey in professional baseball began by driving across North America, from British Columbia to Florida for his first Spring Training. As a Canadian born with skates on and a stick in his hand, as he put it, he never played more than 15 baseball games a year until he was 16. He was still learning the rules in Double-A, as it became painfully apparent in an early game when he ran from first to third on a ball to the outfield before realizing the ball was caught. He claims he made it back easily safe, but the ump and his manager disagreed.
“It turns out getting back to first base, you do not cut right behind the pitcher’s mound through the infield, which is what I did,” he said. “I like telling that story because I know there’s kids out there that maybe don’t have the ability or the experience, but I tell them to keep fighting, because me standing here right now is proof that hard work can pay off.”
That was when he got me. The Larry Walker we always knew in Colorado — talented like no other, funny as they come, and never too proud to laugh at himself, to use self-deprecation as a way to better connect with people. It’s enough to make me recalibrate my dream of making the big leagues.
After cracking up the Cooperstown crowd, Walker got another chance to laugh at himself when the Daily Planet tried to maximize our time with him moments after his induction, hitting him with a three-part question — there’s that three again — on his experience of finally entering the Hall.
“It's been an emotional day for me, and to remember all three questions you just asked might be tough to do — I can’t remember the first one,” Walker said before talking about his experience in Cooperstown. “The whole day, it was like I said when I was up on the stage, my feet haven't touched the ground the whole time in Cooperstown. The whole experience of being here and just being true to myself up there. I said I'm an average guy in my speech. I can go and get along and talk with everybody. The first day here, we walked down Main Street of Cooperstown, met some people, signed some autographs, and that's just who I am. I don't know if that even came close to the questions that you just asked, but here I am rambling.”
Current Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon has been creeping up on Walker on some of the all-time Rockies lists, and there are few better situated to put Walker’s legacy as a player, a Rockie and a person in perspective.
“A lot of pressure on that question,” Blackmon exclaimed to the Planet before giving it a go at Coors Field. “He’s an unbelievable baseball player, but I know Larry Walker a little bit, and I really like Larry Walker as a person. He's very, very upbeat, very charismatic. He's hilarious. He's just an enjoyable person to be around, which is hard, because baseball is such a grind, it just wears you down and beats you up. For him to be able to maintain such a bright personality, while playing the game, that’s a really, really cool place to be. I wish I could do that sometimes.”
That’s a part of Larry Walker that doesn’t show up on his Hall of Fame plaque. But when people talk about him, the things that come to mind turn out to be exactly what Cooperstown etched in bronze for eternity.
DYNAMIC RIGHT FIELDER
“I think the defensive play that everybody always talks about was when I caught the second out at Dodger Stadium and I handed the kid [in the stands] the ball with two outs,” Walker said, self-deprecating to the end.
For a more positive spin, he described his unique “deke,” where he actually tracks a ball that isn’t there to convince the runner he’s going to catch a ball he has no chance at — most famously put into effect to deke Eddie Murray, keeping him from scoring, and extending a Dodgers-Expos game to 22 innings.
WITH A FEARED PLATE PRESENCE
“I always felt pretty good about facing left-handed hitters, because I always felt my slider could neutralize a left-handed hitter, but with Walker, I never felt comfortable,” Rockies manager Bud Black told the Planet. “He was ultra-talented, right? He can defend, he can hit, hit with power. He could run. From the other side, he seemed loose. He's just a regular, fun guy. He’s easy to be around. He's really easy to deal with. Easy going. That's a great trait.”
WHO BROUGHT ALL-OUT EFFORT
“Larry could do it all, and he gave it his all, every single time he played,” Kyle Freeland told the Planet at Wrigley Field. “He was definitely one of my favorites to watch, just because of how he approached the game every single day.”
AND FIVE-TOOL SKILL SET
“If you combine the total package of Larry Walker, the speed, Gold Gloves in the outfield, big time power, and oh, by the way, he won three batting titles, he’s about as complete a player as I’ve ever seen,” Dante Bichette said of his old teammate in a video tribute during the induction ceremony.
Being Canadian made his time in Montreal all the better, and it influenced his ultimate decision to sign with Colorado after his Expos played the Rockies in the first series ever in Colorado. A year later, the Expos were poised to go to the playoffs when the work stoppage ended the 1994 season prematurely.
“Even as a visiting player, I never forgot what it was like to play a ball game before 85,000 people,” Walker said. “The scenery of Denver, nestled in the mountains, reminded me of the mountains where I grew up in Maple Ridge, so as the ’94 Expos team slowly dispersed, it felt natural to find my way to another great team and the Colorado Rockies.”
He reveled in the escape the outdoors offered him while in Colorado, keeping his house in the foothills long after he left the Rockies. I loved talking with him about the outdoors and his comfort zone in Colorado.
“My only time as a free agent I chose Colorado,” Walker said as he entered the Hall. “Now I get to put that plaque on a wall and represent that organization.”
As Frank Robinson was to the Orioles, Walker was to the Rockies. They taught their team to win with Walker leading Colorado to the first Wild Card Champions.
“What an incredible way to be introduced to the Rockies,” Walker said as he thanked the fans.
Ultimately, Walker closed with what he’s been saying his whole life — and it’s the thing that makes him so damn appealing to everyone associated with the game, whether on the field or in the stands.
“I've never considered myself a Hall of Famer at anything, not a thing,” Walker concluded. “I honestly see myself as an average guy. And I'm good with average. I lived my life trying to never get too high and never get too low. But to stand on the stage right now and tell you that I'm feeling average would be a complete lie. My feet have not touched the ground all day.”
And there’s the rub. He’s not average. Not by a long shot. He’s Larry Freakin’ Walker. But the way he honestly sees himself reminds us of ourselves. And seeing him beaming in bronze, floating off the hallowed ground in Cooperstown, inspires us all to strive for Walker’s kind of “average.”
