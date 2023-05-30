This summer, Communion Wine Bar in Mountain Village will offer wine-paired dinners on Sunday evenings.
The first gathering of the season, which takes place June 25, will feature pairings from area winemaker Joe Buckel of Buckel Family Wines in Gunnison.
“We will continue our dinners approximately every other Sunday through September,” said managing partner Dustin Clements.
Clements co-owns the popular wine bar, which is located in the Franz Klammer Breezeway, with Winston and Cameron Kelly, and Oulli Durham, who is also a managing partner.
Clements explained that the Sunday wine-paired dinners are done as a single seating per night, generally starting at around 7 p.m.
“The menu is set and everyone is served at the same time,” he said. “We discuss the food and the wine pairing with each course. A typical dinner is five or six courses, each paired with a wine or spirit.”
Clements encouraged those interested to book in advance at Open Table or directly through the restaurant and noted that many of Communion’s events in the cozy space sell out.
He added, “All of our current employees have at least a Level 1 Sommelier education in wine and are available throughout the experience to get as nerdy with information as patrons would like. We do try to accommodate any dietary restrictions with notice upon booking.”
Clements emphasized that the wine-paired dinners’ focus on regional, beginning with the Buckel’s Gunnison-based winery, is set to continue throughout the summer.
“We try to use as many local products as possible,” Clements said. “We have worked with a few farms in the area to secure meats and vegetables, and will also use the farmers’ market in the Village to source products.”
He continued, “Most of our dinners will be prepared in-house, by myself, a longtime private chef in the area. We will most likely have a guest chef once or twice this season.”
Clements noted that every dinner demonstration is different.
“That’s the fun part for us,” he said. “We use different wineries, regions and occasionally chefs. We are still writing menus for this summer, but we will feature area wineries for one or two. We will have an Italian tour, a Mediterranean tour and probably a Latin/South American tour.”
“We are very happy to be in Mountain Village, following our passion,” he said. “The reception has been amazing from everyone and we look forward to continued growth in the coming years.”
Aside from Sunday’s wine-paired dinners, the rest of the week Communion serves a range of nibbles, with some ingredients likewise sourced from the Market at Mountain Village.
The light bites are served alongside a full bar service with a highly experienced and knowledgeable focus on wine.
“We have extended the cocktail program and bar service, as well as beer selections and nonalcoholic drinks,” Clements said. “Our focus is still on wine, but we have something for everyone. Our charcuterie is a la carte, so it is easy to find something to enjoy. We also have a fine selection of conserva, or high-end Spanish-style preserved seafood. We will continue to have rotating hummus and dips, as well as fresh-made soups in the winter.”
Clements added that Communion hosts private events.
“We feel our space is perfect for meetings, birthdays, wedding brunches and receptions,” he said. “We offer full catering services as well.”
Communion is indeed a lovely space furnished with restored church pews and decorated with the work of local photographer Orion Willits.
And then there is that emphasis on wine.
The Communion owners are old hands when it comes to wine. Durham and Clements are well-known local wine experts, while Cameron Kelly’s family has been producing estate wine for years.
One handy element for oenophiles is the two Winemotion machines, which allow patrons to order by the glass, but still enjoy the freshness that would otherwise come from a newly opened bottle.
“Pours from these machines range from $20-$80 for a full pour and all of our wines are available in 1.5-, 3- and 6-ounce pours,” Clements said.
Sounds like the Communion team is passionate about wine.
Said Clements, “We enjoy challenging both our own pallets as well as those of our guests, and we strive to educate and share our love of wine and food.”
For more, visit telluridecommunion.com.
