A vaccine for COVID-19 has been developed. That’s the good news. It might be quite a while before most county residents are inoculated. And though that’s not necessarily bad news, what it means is that this winter will require patience and diligence when it comes to slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, a virus that has infected another 23 individuals in the county, 20 of them residents.
At Wednesday’s San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, elected officials were briefed by public health director Grace Franklin on the status on the vaccine and other COVID-related matters. According to a recent news release from the county, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is initiating review of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates for Emergency Use Authorization this month. Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are the two companies filing for emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines at present. The two pharmaceutical companies have developed mRNA vaccines that use the virus’s genetics, rather than pathogen particles. In addition to being a typically safe type of vaccine, they can be produced more rapidly than other types of vaccines. To ensure immunity, two doses several weeks apart are required.
Franklin said that in advance of receiving the vaccine, the county has been approved as a vaccine distribution site. The county’s two clinics, Telluride Regional Medical Center and the Uncompahgre Medical Clinic in Norwood, have also applied. As yet, she explained, there is limited availability.
“It’s going to be a slow process,” she said. “It’s going to go in a slow, methodical manner with the highest risk people getting the vaccine first.”
Those people are medical providers. And, while the state is getting 46,000 doses to begin with, there are approximately 360,000 medical providers working throughout the state.
While news of a vaccine is welcomed, science cannot be rushed.
“We are committed to expediting the development of COVID-19 vaccines, but not at the expense of sound science and decision making. We will not jeopardize the public’s trust in our science-based, independent review of these or any vaccines. There’s too much at stake,” states a quote on the FDA’s COVID Vaccine page from Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., FDA Commissioner, and Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
There are three phases planned for release.
Phase I will include critical workforce such as inpatient health care workers, outpatient health care workers, emergency medical services, firefighters, police officers, public health personnel. Phase I will include highest risk individuals such as residents and patients in assisted living, long-term care and nursing facilities.
Phase II will include essential workers identified as those with critical, direct interaction with the public or in high-density workplaces. This phase could include people such as grocery store employees, teachers, child care, agricultural workers and group home workers. Phase II will also include higher risk individuals including those 65 year or older and those with preexisting conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung disease, significant heart disease or immunocompromised status.
Phase III will address the general public including adults ages 18 through 64 without high risk conditions.
“Most of us will not have access to a vaccine until summer,” said BOCC Chair Hilary Cooper.
The State of Colorado has a population of 5.8 million, approximately 1.7 percent of the U.S. population. According to Governor Jared Polis, estimates suggest the State of Colorado could receive as few as 100,000 doses of an approved vaccine in the first round of distribution. While vaccine distribution for the general population could begin as early as spring, it could take up to a year to acquire enough supply to vaccinate the entire populace.
“There are a great many factors at play in the approval of these vaccines and even more when it comes to distribution,” Franklin stated in the news release. “In the end, a phased approach to vaccine distribution is intended to save as many lives as possible while also keeping the lights on.”
San Miguel County Public Health has been approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) as a distribution site for approved and viable vaccines.
Cooper additionally noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a joint news conference with Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday, urged state residents to wear facemasks and avoid gathering.
“It’s not too late to do something about it,” Fauci said. “Help is in fact on the way. Vaccines are literally on the threshold for us.”
The nation’s pre-eminent infectious disease expert, Fauci also remarked that, for now, wearing a mask was the vaccine.
Public health officials issued strong advisories against Thanksgiving travel and indoor gatherings, but many disregarded warnings and went on with travel plans. Franklin said those decisions will result in “observable changes” around Dec. 6, with subsequent case surges expected in the following weeks. With regional hospitals already experiencing strains in both bed availability and staffing, increased case counts could lead to an elevation in the county’s current status at Level Red to Purple.
“Currently, hospital admissions are outpacing discharges,” Franklin said.
In other public health news, the county’s free, mobile testing has gone live. At the Telluride location Wednesday, staff administered 80 oral swabs, a number that was double what officials were expecting. The test sites are in Norwood at the Pig Palace from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and on Wednesdays in Telluride from 10 a.m. to noon in Carhenge and then in Mountain Village from 2-4 p.m. at the gondola parking garage. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit curative.com.
Also, Franklin reported, the CDPHE Rapid Response Team will be back in Telluride Dec. 14 and 15. The team, often assisted by the National Guard, has agreed to visit monthly and will circulate through the region’s counties.
“It’s exciting to have their presence on the Western Slope,” Franklin said.
Additional testing availability, Franklin said, goes far to removes the additional strain of providing testing from the county’s two clinics.
The latest round of testing between Nov. 27 through Dec. 1, revealed 23 new positive cases, 20 of them county residents, bringing the case count to 216 total cases, with 20 active. New cases range from individuals ages 73-9 years of age with transmission attribute to community, social, travel and household. Just one case was attributed to workplace spread. All but three of the new positives exhibited symptoms.
Officials have also announced another round of industry forums, this time focuses on vaccines and distribution protocol. For more information please join one of San Miguel County Public Health’s industry forums on Friday from 1-7 p.m. with Zoom meeting code 834 9217 4369 and password 561 517, or the COVID community forum on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. MST with Zoom meeting code 875 7561 1213 and password 819 022.
To learn more about the county’s current COVID-19 metrics, visit the county COVID-19 dashboard at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
