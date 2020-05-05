Telluride’s summer season just shrank by another event. At a work session during its weekly special meeting Tuesday, Telluride Town Council reluctantly, but decisively, pulled the plug on town’s July 4 festivities.
The celebration of the country’s independence from British rule typically attracts anywhere from 18,000 to 24,000 attendees who throng Telluride’s streets, shops, bars and restaurants, as well as Town Park, to take in the parade, feast on barbeque prepared by members of the Telluride and Placerville fire departments, and cap off the day with a fireworks display. Since the day’s events are free to attend, the numbers are estimated. Fire department officials charge for the barbeque, and last year know they served 2,300 celebrants.
Fire district chief David Wadley told council that if the public health orders were extended into June, it would make putting on the barbeque “not possible.” As it is, he said, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the meat and poultry industries meant that he’d have to order now and risk wasting food if the orders were extended.
“The barbeque is very problematic at this point,” Wadley said.
Assuming social distancing requirements would extend well into the summer, the logistics of holding the parade were deemed too challenging. Parade viewers line Colorado Avenue shoulder to shoulder, often as much as 20 feet deep from parade’s edge to storefronts.
Susan Kramer heads up the parade committee. Like Wadley, she sought direction from council, though expressed optimism that the current orders might be lifted by July 4.
“We’re always ready to go,” Kramer said. “I’m in a holding pattern.”
In seeking council direction, Wadley asked that firefighter and emergency services personnel safety be taken into consideration.
“We go to great pains to keep our firefighters and EMS safe,” he said. “Think about our team an how we can keep them safe.”
With numerous unknowns brought on by the uncertainties and unpredictability of the pandemic, Wadley said planning for a feast on the scale of the Fourth’s picnic would be daunting. This year’s celebration also falls on a Saturday, making it historically more attractive for out-of-town visitors. Telluride’s celebration largely attracts regional guests.
“We just don’t know how many people will be here,” he said. “It’s a big outlay for us.”
He added that the barbeque is not a moneymaker.
After hearing the presentation from Wadley and Telluride Parks & Recreation Director Stephanie Jaquet, council member Tom Watkinson, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter, cut to the chase.
“I just don’t see this as a realistic issue,” he said. “I think it’s safer just to call it. If we hold it, it just encourages people to come here. Let’s nip this in the bud.”
Council member Lars Carlson, also a firefighter, agreed.
“The influx of 18,000 to 24,000 people is a real problem,” he concurred.
Echoing his colleagues on council, Todd Brown said there were “too many unknowns,” particularly in regards to how the orders affect short-term rentals, and how the spread of the virus may or may not progress in the upcoming months.
“We can make it easier on them as far as planning for the large event this has become,” Brown said. “It’s just not reasonable this summer.”
Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennett also reminded council of another pressure the department lives with in the summer — drought and the increased potential for wildfire. In ongoing discussions with his peers, this summer will bear potential for increased activity.
“We’re expecting a hotter, drier summer,” Bennett said.
Conditions deemed too dry have caused the cancellation of the fireworks in summers past. Fire department officials closely monitor moisture levels at the launch site on Firecracker Hill and in the surrounding forest areas, and will do so this summer, as always.
But even if conditions were favorable for fireworks, launching a display would potentially attract visitors, a complication that could prove problematic given that social distancing measures would likely still be in place and encouraged.
Council will be meeting every Tuesday via Zoom until further notice, in both special and regular sessions.
For more council news, see the Friday and Sunday editions of the Daily Planet.
