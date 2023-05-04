Grants for diversity and inclusion

As community organizations begin looking ahead at public funding for unique, educational, and cultural special events and art, guidelines are beginning to take shape for grants.
The Town of Telluride Commission for Community Assistance, Arts and Special Events (CCAASE) met on Wednesday and held a work session for its 2023 grant guidelines and application process. More work is to be done at the next meeting, but once finalized and available, an announcement will be made that the grant application is open. This year’s grant application deadline is proposed to be Sept. 25, 2023.
“We’re very excited to see who submits in the upcoming year, and we’re looking forward to supporting the arts and community organizations that make our town so great,” Telluride Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Amanda Baltzley told the Daily Planet.
Applicants can include community organizations that are requesting grants for performing arts, visual arts and art-based education, special events that are “town gatherings that are open to the general public,” and community support grants. Community support grant applicants can include service organizations, athletic organizations and education organizations.
Once applications are submitted this year, funding is planned to be allocated in January 2024.
A grant forum could potentially be held in September. In reviewing applications and allocating grants, the commission said it is looking at how to add more structure to the review criteria. This could mean using scorecards to help correlate funding with review criteria. It also means looking at diversity and inclusion in the community organization.
The commission held an earlier discussion in March, followed by a grant subcommittee’s meetings on March 17 and April 24 to look over changes to the grant application and review criteria.
A list of nine criteria to be considered in the applications from community organizations this year was included in the meeting’s agenda packet on Wednesday.
Applications will be reviewed for demonstration of unique and necessary services being provided. Collaboration with other local nonprofits is another criterion, as is board involvement in organization and sustainability of organization. Financial need, strategies and diversification will also be reviewed. Another key element is the applicant’s educational, cultural and/or economic impact on the Town of Telluride community.
Outreach and number of participants are on the list of criteria, too. So is Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) of board, staff and community served, and the completeness, accuracy and specificity of application in accordance with CCAASE grant guidelines and application.
The commission is looking to focus on the information that is provided in grant applications, “with minimal discussion of previous grant cycle data,” and would like to “avoid personal feelings and comparing and contrasting applications/organizations,” meeting notes said.
Plus, the commission would like to consider “discussing every application for same amount of time.”
A draft of last year’s application was included at the meeting for reference — it was a full 21 pages.
To support the community, CCAASE asked Telluride Town Council for an increase of 7.5 percent in funding from 2022. That request increased community support funding to $385,400 over the 2022 budget of $358,500. That’s $73,620 more than what was budgeted for community support in 2021.
Additionally, council’s 2023 budget documents show CCAASE’s art and events funding comprises just 1 percent of the general fund’s expenditures. That amount, $253,000, remains the same in 2023 as it was in 2022.
Dozens of applications are submitted every year by community organizations for grant funding from CCAASE. In 2022, a new application processing portal was established for community organizations. The portal is viewable online at telluride.gosmart.org.
More information will be announced in the coming months on the finalized application and grant process, an upcoming grant forum for community organizations and any additional specifications for applicants.
