Tri-County Health Network is undergoing a leadership change.
This month, the health-focused nonprofit’s longtime executive director, Lynn Borup, retired after 12 years with the organization.
In Borup’s place, TCHNetwork has implemented a three-person leadership model with Melanie Montoya Wasserman, Amy Rowan and Matt Schroeder together taking the helm.
Board member Paul Major explained that the move was inspired in part by the value the organization places on sharing power among people with diverse perspectives.
“People talk about privilege and sharing power, but having an outreach program is not power, that’s providing information,” he said. “When you can take an organization, though, and share leadership and decision-making at the top, you are taking action.”
Major continued, “There is ample data that the more diverse — ‘diverse’ meaning different — voices, perspectives, backgrounds that you can bring into a process, the better decisions you’re going to have.”
He added that TCHNetwork was also aware that it had three very strong candidates for replacing Borup, saying, “We want all three of these great people leading the organization.”
And, Major noted, the size of TCHNetwork itself was a factor.
One of the largest nonprofits in the area, TCHNetwork has a budget of $2.5 million, 30-plus full-time employees and, at present, 26 different initiatives across a sprawling service area that includes San Miguel, Ouray, Montrose, Delta, Hinsdale and Dolores counties.
“There was no way to replace Lynn in what is a very complex organization,” Major said. “This made it easy to say, ‘Let’s have three EDs’.”
And who are these new co-executive directors?
A Lawson Hill resident, Montoya Wasserman’s name will be familiar to many Planet readers. A former executive director at San Miguel Resource Center, housing director for the Town of Telluride and practicing therapist, she serves as TCHNetwork’s co-executive director/advocacy and inclusion, the only member of the trio who is brand-new to the organization.
“My part of the trifecta is overseeing our multicultural advocacy team,” Montoya Wasserman said, adding that her brief also includes some of the organization’s behavioral health programs, such as teletherapy, Mental Health First Aid and Communities that Care.
“My focus in my professional life has always been how to elevate and uplift our Spanish-speaking communities,” she said. “I think I bring a lot of experience in that realm. I also have a master’s degree in psychology and was a practicing therapist. When I saw this job description come up — multi-cultural advocacy and behavioral health — it felt like it would be a perfect fit.”
With 30-plus years working in healthcare, health equity and public health, Montrose-based Rowan’s new role is co-executive director/community programs, which translates, she explained, into “overseeing a lot of our direct, client-based services.”
Those include all of TCHNetwork’s care coordination programs and supporting enrollment in things like Medicaid; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; health insurance marketplaces; TCHNetwork’s own pediatric dental care program, known as Skippy; Energy Outreach Colorado; and crisis funds like the Good Neighbor Fund.
“I have a focus on the social determinants of health and really breaking down barriers to health and wellness,” Rowan said. “I have a lot of years of working in our region with expertise around the resources that are available and how to access them.”
She continued, “I also have the compassion to be centered on the whole person … and an understanding of the importance of breaking down stigmas and barriers to access.”
TCHNetwork’s new co-executive director/operations, Schroeder has worked for the organization for more than five years, during which time he was involved in many of those areas that he now oversees, including information technology, human resources, grants and budgeting and finance, as well as the gathering, analyzing and disseminating of the data needed to inform TCHNetwork’s programs and systems.
Schroeder was unavailable to be interviewed by the Planet, but his colleagues were quick to praise the Montrose resident and what he brings to the table.
Said Rowan, “Matt has a great rapport with our staff, but also, on the back end of how Tri-County runs, he brings a lot of strengths and experience. He is very data driven and has a deep understanding of the organization. His contribution is going to be very important.”
For his part, Major praised the trio, noting: “Matt brings really practical management capabilities to the organization. Amy has this deep knowledge of clinical programs and how to deliver those programs with an eye on outcomes and valuation. Melanie is super grounded in the community, especially in development, immigrant and social justice issues.”
Major also praised Borup. “Lynn was an extraordinary leader and manager,” he said. “She’s leaving big shoes behind.”
Borup, who said she is taking a few months off before deciding next steps, said she was feeling “an entire continuum of emotions — excitement to hand off to the next team of leaders and to explore what is next for me personally, and sadness to no longer be part of an organization that has successfully addressed a wide range of unmet needs for our fellow community members.”
She continued, “I definitely will miss all of the team and partners who I have worked with throughout the years — so much talent, passion and drive to ensure rural communities are never missing out.”
As for the co-leaders, any plans going forward?
Rowan replied that, for now, the three were focused on settling into their brand-new roles. She also echoed Major: “I think we want to continue to flatten out that leadership pyramid and just make sure we are listening to the many voices of the staff.”
Montoya Wasserman pointed to the size of the six-county service area and said, “We want to know that, everywhere where we are providing services, we are doing a good job.”
The Telluride Foundation originally created TCHNetwork in 2008 through collaborations with local healthcare providers to address regional healthcare issues and unmet needs and provide access to quality care for low-income, uninsured, underinsured and diverse populations in Ouray, San Miguel, and Montrose counties. In 2010, TCHNetwork became its own 501c3-supporting organization of the Telluride Foundation, and both entities continue to share resources and work closely together today. To learn more, visit tchnetwork.org.
