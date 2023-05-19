The Town of Mountain Village is reminding residents and property owners to confirm their voter registrations for a June election. And amid warming temperatures and snowmelt, emergency work is helping to address slope instability in Village Center ahead of the gondola’s planned reopening on Thursday.
LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE
The Town of Mountain Village will hold a regular municipal election on June 27, 2023, to elect four Mountain Village Town Council members.
“Voter verification cards were mailed to constituents on May 9,” said Mountain Village Town Clerk Susan Johnston. “If you did not receive a verification card, please contact the town clerk’s office to confirm registration. If you have not yet registered to vote, please do so as soon as possible.”
The deadline to register to vote is Friday, May 26, 2023, at 5 p.m., according to a news release from the town’s public information officer. Both legal residents and non-resident property owners are eligible to vote. A legal resident is
any person who has maintained a principal residence within Mountain Village for at least 30 consecutive days prior to the scheduled June 27 election.
Non-resident property owners are eligible to vote if they hold the title to a property in their natural name (not in the name of a trust, corporation or partnership) and are the owner of record of real property for 30 consecutive days immediately prior to June 27, 2023, during which time you have owned at least 50 percent of the fee title interest in the real property. However, such property interest shall not include ownership of parking spaces, religious or other charitable facilities, hotel units, roads or common areas intended for non-profit use.
To verify voter registration, or to register to vote in this election, please visit townofmountainvillage.com/election and to contact the clerk’s office regarding verification cards please email mvclerk@mtnvillage.org or call 970-369-6429.
Ballots will be mailed to registered voters between June 5 and 12 and should be returned either by mail or in-person to Mountain Village Town Hall located at 455 Mountain Village Blvd., Suite A, before 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, to be counted.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CREWS WORK ON SLOPE INSTABILITY
Gondola staff observed the beginning of slope instability on the hillside above gondola station 4 in the Village Center.
The Town of Mountain Village is working closely with geotechnical experts who are familiar with the hillside along with TMVOA, the current owner of the property, and Telluride Ski & Golf which owns adjacent property to mitigate any potential adverse impacts on gondola operations.
Geotechnical engineers have indicated that the slope instability is due to subsurface soil movement atop bedrock.
This instability is the result of warming temperatures, melting snow and rain. It is estimated that the area in question is currently 2,500 square feet with an average depth of 5 feet.
The Town, TMVOA, TSG and the engineers finalized a mitigation plan on Wednesday, May 17, and work will begin immediately. The duration and schedule of mitigation work will be shared as soon as it is available.
Crews will remove this soil to avoid any further potential movement that could slide into the gondola line’s path. At this time there is no threat to the gondola infrastructure and the town’s primary focus is to clear the soil to ensure a successful gondola opening on Thursday, May 25.
The project will take place on private property and the Town asks the community to avoid the area at this time. Residents along upper Mountain Village Boulevard should expect construction traffic while this mitigation work takes place.
Further details will be shared with the community as soon as they are available. Updates will be posted on the town’s social media channels, as well.
