The 2022 Telluride Bluegrass Festival June 16-19 may end up being the greatest festival in the world, or at least a tribute to it. The annual summer solstice gathering in the mountains announced the nearly complete lineup Tuesday afternoon, including headliners Tenacious D.
Yes, the weirdo rockers fronted by funny man Jack Black are coming to Telluride and playing the Bluegrass Festival. For those who aren’t familiar, the two-man band wrote the greatest song in the world after they came across a hungry demon along a long and lonesome road. But they could never exactly remember it, so they wrote a hit song, “Tribute,” in honor of it.
“We have a reputation for sticking out-of-genre, semi-wildcard acts into our lineups. Remember Janelle Monae?” explained Grace Barrett, Planet Bluegrass director of communication and partnerships. “Tenacious D is an incredibly talented duo, and it felt like it fit perfectly within the pandemonium that has been the planet over the last two years. We're really excited to see what they bring to the stage.”
The news of Tenacious D playing the 2022 festival broke several weeks ago, when Black posted a video to his social media channels outlining the band’s plans for the upcoming year. Planet Bluegrass also confirmed the headlining spot at the time.
Other than Tenacious D, the 2022 lineup includes the Sam Bush Band, Tyler Childers, Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, Greensky Bluegrass, Watchhouse, the Telluride House Band (Sam, Bela, Jerry, Edgar, Bryan and Stuart), Punch Brothers, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, The Infamous Stringdusters, Aoife O’Donovan, Tim O’Brien Band, Peter Rowan, Chris Thile, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Rising Appalachia, The Lil Smokies, Kitchen Dwellers, Drepunk Loseling Monks of the Mystical Arts of Tibet, Le Vent du Nord, Twisted Pine, and AJ Lee & Blue Summit.
Barrett added that additional bands will be announced in 2022, but this week’s announcement included most of the lineup.
“We still have a couple spaces open, so expect a few small lineup announcements coming your way in 2022. However, what we have available now is the majority,” she said.
The festival always includes a mix of newer acts alongside festival giants like Sam Bush and Tim O’Brien, which makes for a fun process, Barrett added.
“Putting together the festival lineup is one of the most sensitive parts of this entire process. A lot of time and intention goes into orchestration of who plays and when. It's all about balancing new, fresh acts with longtime favorites. That's what makes Telluride feel like coming home each year,” she said.
One Bluegrass Festival newcomer is Tyler Childers, though the new wave country crooner from Kentucky has played the Telluride Ride Festival in years past.
In a 2018 interview with the Daily Planet, Childers called his brand of mountain music “gospel bluegrass,” particularly on his then-new record “Purgatory.” He credited discovering the “raw emotion” of “conviction” to growing up in a Free Will Baptist Church in Appalachia. He also perfected the sound with help from his producer Sturgill Simpson, who headlined the 2018 Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Growing up and living in Kentucky, the bluegrass roots were undeniable, and Childers continues to share that.
“I feel like in a lot of ways that’s one of my responsibilities as a songwriter from where I’m at — is be a journalist for current affairs. … I want to give people an idea of what’s going on in my area. We get looked over. We’re just written off a lot of time,” he said at the time.
Local tickets will be available at Telluride Music Company around March 4, the business announced on social media Tuesday.
Barrett explained the festival is on track to return to full capacity, though the pandemic can alter that between now and then.
“We plan to return to full capacity in 2022 with appropriate COVID precautions in place, given the state of the pandemic at that time. We'll be making final decisions on these precautions closer to the event itself,” she said.
For more information, visit bluegrass.com/telluride.
