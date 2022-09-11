If COVID-19 has shown us anything, it’s that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. The public instead, led by public health officials around the world and locally, is learning to live with the coronavirus that ground normal life to a near-standstill for two years. What that means is that the protocols surrounding infection and exposure have altered.
Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance surrounding quarantine and isolation for all individuals exposed to COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status. The updated guidance removes the recommendation for quarantine for unvaccinated people after a COVID-19 exposure, and recommends that everyone, no matter their vaccination status, should continue to take precautions for 10 days after a COVID-19 exposure. These precautions include wearing a mask, getting tested, and monitoring for symptoms during the 10 subsequent days.
For at-risk individuals and those in close contact with at-risk individuals, some additional preventative actions are recommended to limit risk of exposure and infection including staying up to date with COVID vaccines, improving ventilation, getting tested if needed, seeking treatment if positive for COVID or at high risk of getting very sick, and avoiding contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID.
“CDC’s new guidelines expand the recommendation of no quarantine after exposure from those who are vaccinated to everyone. This update aligns with the high population level of immunity from severe illness that we see here in Colorado from vaccination and infection,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy in a news release. “It is still important that we protect people at higher risk. If you have been exposed to the virus you need to take precautions for 10 full days after exposure, especially if you may come in contact with people who are at higher risk of severe disease. Additionally, if you have COVID-19 symptoms or test positive, isolation continues to be an important tool in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
These new updates streamline COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.
San Miguel County Public Health has updated resources including the COVID-19 Testing, Isolation, and Quarantine Guidance flowchart (in English and in Spanish) to reflect the recommended precautions and isolation guidance. The flowchart and updated resources can be found on the County COVID Website under the Support tab.
“While the updated guidance helps clarify individual risk assessments and risk mitigation tools, isolation and proven tools that limit transmission remain integral in protecting others from COVID,” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin. “While CDC no longer recommends quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure, anyone who is ill with COVID-19 or tests positive still needs to isolate, staying home and apart from other people for at least five full days after testing positive or starting to feel symptoms.”
For the most up to date guidance surrounding CDC guidance, visit the CDC website. Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed can find free testing opportunities on the county COVID website at bit.ly/smccovidtest.
In other local health care news, the Telluride Regional Medical Center announced Friday that Diana Koelliker, M.D., was named the EMS Physician of the Year by the Western Regional EMS and Trauma Advisory Council (WRETAC).
Koelliker is the medical director of Emergency and Trauma Services at the medical center, and also serves as medical director for the Telluride Fire Protection District, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Division.
The WRETAC promotes emergency medical and trauma care for patients in a large area of Western Colorado, including the counties of Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel. It is one of 11 regional EMS and Trauma Advisory Councils (RETAC)s in Colorado designated by state statute and funded with Highway User’s Tax Funds (HUTF).
“Our entire team joins me in congratulating Dr. Koelliker on this impressive recognition,” said Beverly Schulman, interim CEO at Telluride Regional Medical Center. “We are honored to work alongside her, and grateful to have someone with her compassion, talent and dedication leading our emergency department.”
In their letters of nomination for the award, Dr. Koelliker’s peers pointed to her innovation in addressing the unique challenges of emergency response in rural communities, her willingness to provide mentorship to her colleagues, and her ability to work collaboratively across agencies to benefit residents in the counties the WRETAC serves.
Dr. Koelliker is a graduate of Wake Forest University and the Medical College of Georgia. She has been providing emergency care at the med center since 2005.
