Local COVID-19 case counts are low, though officials suspect under-reported numbers due to the popularity of take-home test kits. Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance surrounding quarantine and isolation for all individuals exposed to COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status. The updated guidance removes the recommendation for quarantine for unvaccinated people after a COVID-19 exposure, and recommends that everyone, no matter their vaccination status, should continue to take precautions for 10 days after a COVID-19 exposure. (Courtesy photo)