Telluride Brewing Co. is celebrating its 10 year anniversary on Wednesday with $5 beers at its flagship location in Lawson Hill, as well as brewpub in Mountain Village. Since pouring the first beer, the great group of friends behind the brewery continues to brew delicious, award-winning beers while making countless memories along the way.
“We’re so grateful to the Telluride community for supporting us over the past 10 years, and allowing us to realize our dream while living in our dream town,” Tommy Thacher, president and cofounder of Telluride Brewing Company, said in a news release. “Our locals have been an integral part of our success, and we look forward to many great years to come.”
Over the past 10 years, Telluride Brewing has proudly crafted over 100 different beers for the Telluride and Colorado communities, utilizing Rocky Mountain snowmelt alongside premium malts, hops, hop terpenes and yeasts. One of only six breweries of its size to distribute in Colorado exclusively, Telluride Brewing prides itself on crafting and distributing noteworthy beer on a local, statewide level.
“Colorado born and raised, I love this state and see no reason to venture further, as there is still opportunity for growth here,” Chris Fish, cofounder and brewmaster explained. “Maintaining a small footprint allows us to keep an eye on the beer that we distribute, ensuring quality and freshness.”
This focus on quality has created a long list of accomplishments during their ten years, which include winning five medals at the Great American Beer Festival (most recently awarded in September 2021 for Face Down Brown American Brown Ale); being awarded three medals at the World Beer Cup; opening the brewpub in Mountain Village; canning over 1,111,111 beers, which is a milestone for the brewing and canning teams; and introducing sustainability measures to lessen their environmental impact.
Telluride Brewing fans can look forward to a winter season packed full of new and returning beers, fun-filled events, and continued sustainable growth as a local, family-owned business.
For more information regarding Telluride Brewing's 10 year celebration and latest beer releases, visit telluridebrewingco.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.