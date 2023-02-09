Ullr must have known Telski was opening the new Lift 9 Thursday morning, as the area woke up to an unexpected coat of snow, courtesy of a quick-hitting weather pattern Wednesday night. Matthew Alexa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Grand Junction office, explained that a northern system resulted in the stray snowfall, which delivered up to five inches throughout the region. Telski’s Thursday morning snow report included four inches of snowfall overnight.
“There was some snow squall potential there with some of the bands that move through, and (Telluride) may have caught one of those bands. But it was pretty quick, like a few inches, and then done. The system's moved on, moved off to the east, and now we're seeing high pressure moving in for the rest of the day through the weekend,” he said. “It was just the sort of like a wave that kind of moved down from the north, mostly favoring the Front Range. In that flow, there was just some instability and some potential for some snow bands and snow squalls that move through, so it really was more kind of localized. A here-and-there type of event, with the northern mountains being most favorite for the more persistent accumulations. They got roughly four to 10 inches up in mountains around Steamboat. But we weren't really expecting as much down in the south, at least enough to issue any highlights with it. But looks like we had roughly two-five inches there for that storm from (Wednesday).”
So consider this week’s weather a small gift from the snow god. The weekend forecast is looking a little warmer, with the next chance of snowfall slated for Sunday evening into early next week, according to Alexa.
“The next system doesn't come in until like, Sunday night into Monday. Looks like the southern (San Juan) mountains are going to be favored for that system on Monday and getting some snowfall there in the San Juans and southern valleys. The system tracks to the south of the Four Corners, and it’s another a weaker system. But then there's a stronger system that comes in Tuesday evening into Wednesday that comes down from the northwest and brings in some colder air. Those are the next best chances of more widespread snowfall. That's kind of what we're looking at for the next ahead. But it's supposed to be pretty dry and warming up through the weekend, compared to what we've always had.”
Temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the low-to-mid-40s, before cooling back down Monday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to 20s. The Sunday night weather pattern isn’t expected to bring much snow, but the midweek storm could deliver up to eight more inches.
“Those amounts can change just depending on the storm track because there's really still some uncertainty between the models with the timing and the exact track that this form’s going to take. Looking out ahead towards mid-week that one is at the far end of our forecast period, so the accuracy is not as good there,” Alexa said. “ … The first system that I talked about doesn't look like much. We don't have much accumulation for that one. It’s mainly going to stay up in the highest peaks, but it looks like maybe an inch or so. But it all depends. The models kind of have shifted a little bit further north than they were (Wednesday), though, it's kind of taking into account some of the runs from (Wednesday) where it wasn't showing much there. I think we'll see an inch or so possibly, whether it's down in Telluride or just remaining up high, but it all depends on the track. But the system coming in for that colder system that comes in towards midweek, Tuesday evening into Wednesday period, that's the one where we're looking at that possibility of four to eight, possibly some higher amounts with that one, as of right now.”
With snow in the foreseeable forecast and Lift 9 up and running, February is shaping up to be a good month so far.
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
