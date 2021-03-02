In San Miguel County, particularly the Town of Telluride, the need for affordable housing is as constant as the mountains, but exactly how many people are in search of a deed-restricted spot is uncertain.
Housing stability has been even more of a concern for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, and government officials have been assisting those financially impacted in the form of rent waivers and assistance programs, but more data needs to be collected on the overall interest in local affordable housing.
The Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee discussed creating a survey to do just that, in collaboration with the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA), during its regular meeting Tuesday morning.
SMRHA Executive Director Corenna Howard explained the authority does keep databases with information of potential renters or buyers who fill out and submit an application, but otherwise doesn’t collect information from interested parties.
“With the market right now we’re really not getting anyone until they have a unit in mind. We have some calls, which we can definitely track, but I would say most of them are flying under the radar until we get the application; that’s the biggest time that we get inquiries,” she explained.
Telluride Council member Geneva Shaunette proposed the idea of the survey, which she’s suggested before.
“It seems like we should have an annual needs survey. I’ve been pushing for something to be on business license applications or something so we don’t have to pay some consultant $30,000 to conduct a survey and write a report when people will fill out a survey about their housing needs if they think it will encourage more housing availability,” she said. “That seems like a fairly easy Google form to have on the (SMRHA) website, and maybe the survey is open for a month every spring or something like that. We can’t just be tracking based on who fills out an application.”
Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young agreed and suggested possibly conducting a survey twice a year, before or after the summer and winter, given the fluctuation in the population of seasonal workers.
“To Geneva’s point, this can actually be such a money saving thing and create literally the most vital information that every jurisdiction here needs, which is how many people are actually looking, are they currently commuting from another county or are they living one someone’s couch because they have nowhere else to live,” she added.
The SMRHA board this week selected a web designer to redesign and upgrade its website, Howard explained, and adding a link to a survey can be part of the process.
“I think we can definitely do that. This is just another form we can consider having up there. Whenever you think what you would like to see, we can definitely put something in place for that.”
Subcommittee members agreed to have a draft of the survey for the SMRHA by the end of April. Discussions about what to include in the survey will most likely take place over the next couple months as well. Whenever its finalized, the survey may go live in time for summer, but that is yet to be determined.
“We’ve been talking about doing something about this for so long. I think we should make it a goal to do something in April that is a survey that we get to move forward in some meaningful way,” Shaunette said. “I think that’s crucial because we’re still fumbling through the woods deciding what to do next or what the perceived level of urgency is and getting the right information is really important.”
The Trust for Community Housing has also been focused on providing information and funds to locals who qualify for affordable housing.
Amy Levek, the trust’s executive director, offered her assistance in whatever way the subcommittee sees fit and explained she’s been paying attention to social media posts about local housing opportunities or inquiries in an effort to monitor the need, calling the method “crude, but it’s a start.”
“The whole issue of available rentals and who’s looking and what the situation is and what’s happening with rental rates is something that we’re actively looking at a way of tracking,” she said. “Unfortunately, rentals are harder to track than for sale because there’s not a database that people have to check into. I’d just like to be involved on any discussion on that because that’s absolutely critical information, and I’d be willing to help in any way I can.”
Young thanked Levek and the trust’s efforts and cooperation.
“That’s the ultimate question we seem to ask every year or two is how many people are actually looking. Yeah, we did this housing study and it cost us $75,000, but it’s this broad picture, and it’s nice to look at, but does it really get into the meat of the matter for us here locally,” she said.
For more information about the SMRHA and trust, visit smrha.org or trustforcommunityhousing.org, respectively.
