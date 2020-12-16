Normally, seeing red, whether it’s poinsettias or Santa’s sleigh during the holiday season is a sign of celebration and joy. But 2020 is anything but a normal year, and red has painted a more serious, somber season.
San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin explained that the county will remain in Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 Dial, as the number of positive cases have not declined enough to revert back to the less-restrictive orange level.
“I committed to reassessing the level red policy to see if we could work with the state to move to our level orange framework on (Wednesday). Currently, what we’re seeing is that we have not seen that stabilization or a decline in cases over that last week or two, so it is not available for us to move from red to orange yet, but I do think that we have started to see a little dip and hopefully it will be declining,” she said during Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting.
The numbers are similar for the COVID-19 data collected at the wastewater treatment plant, she added.
“We have not seen even one data point lowering the transmission rate,” Franklin said.
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, the county had 345 total positive coronavirus cases, including seven hospitalizations, and 45 active. The spike the area experienced over the last month, however, seems to be on the decline, and the anticipated surge of positives from the Thanksgiving holiday hasn’t been as significant.
“I think that a couple weeks ago things were really dire. Hospital capacity was beyond strained and our caseloads were increasing tremendously. It looks like we might be hitting this next plateau, which is encouraging and shows that the changes in peoples’ behavior and policies are working,” Franklin said. “But we’re heading into prime family gathering, travel time. I just implore everybody not to let their guard down and to really hold tight. This is going to be a really tough winter and it’s going to take a lot of sacrifices and changes, but it is worth it because we know what we are doing is working. We need to stay the course now to maintain a manageable caseload to keep our community healthy and economy running.”
The county’s positivity rate as of Wednesday was 12.4 percent, which has decreased since peaking in the low teens, but still not the 10 percent or lower officials aim for.
Access to adequate testing has been key to combating the rising caseload, and Franklin announced Wednesday that there will be more free testing in the county. In addition to the free weekly tests administered by the public health department — in Norwood on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pig Palace at the county fairgrounds, and on Wednesdays in Telluride’s Carhenge parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon, then in the gondola parking garage next to the Mountain Village Town Hall building from 2-4 p.m. (preregistration is available on curative.com) — the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will be administering free testing once a month. The CDPHE tested 645 people in Telluride and just under 80 more in Norwood this week.
“That’s a pretty darn significant number there,” Franklin said, adding that 480 more tests were given between the Telluride Regional Medical Center, Uncompahgre Medical Center and public health last week.
One of the testing labs that works with the Telluride med center also recently signed a contract with the state to provide free community testing five days a week across various communities, and Telluride will be such a site.
“We’re working through the logistics to make that happen,” Franklin said.
Though no timeline was decided upon yet, public health will continue to offer free weekly testing in the meantime and in Norwood once the site opens in Telluride.
“That will be a great relief for the medical centers and ability for public health to really prioritize vaccine rollout while continuing to ramp up the need for testing across the community,” Franklin said. “We’re pretty darn excited about this opportunity.”
The public health department and Telluride med center is awaiting the first of the Moderna vaccines, which is being reviewed by the FDA today (Thursday). Public health and the med center will receive 100 vaccines each in vaccinating 200 of approximately 480 high-risk health care workers and emergency responders during Phase I of the vaccine distribution. Pending FDA approval, the vaccines should be delivered sometime next week, Franklin said.
The Uncompahgre Medical Center is currently in the CDPHE application process to be approved as a distribution site for the vaccine, but public health is working with the med center and emergency services across the county to provide vaccines to those eligible in Phase I, according to a recent county news release.
“It’s important to note that Phase I is really for our highest risk health care workers and individuals working directly with COVID-19 patients,” Franklin said, adding that Phase I may be completed as early as the end of January. “ … If we continue to have the same number of vaccines rolling, we’re probably be able to get to the Phase II group fairly quickly. I want to temper expectations, of course. The state says spring, but because our population is smaller, we might be able to get there a little bit sooner than that.”
Phase II will include, “highest risk individuals outside of that health care lens, so those that are 65 or older, have any chronic conditions or comorbidity, and then people who interact directly with the public. So that would be school staff, grocery store workers, restaurant workers, those in the tourism business who are working with folks, as well as any other health care workers.
“This will be a very targeted approach. Again, we will have limited supplies and need to distribute this in an equitable and strategic manner to make sure we’re hitting all of these high-risk groups,” Franklin said.
Overall, state numbers have declined recently, she added, though there were over 296,000 total cases and 4,140 deaths, as of Wednesday afternoon.
County commissioner Hilary Cooper and Franklin reminded everyone that following the five commitments — wear a face covering, frequent hand-washing, minimize group sizes, maintain 6 feet of physical distance, and stay home and get tested if sick — and remaining vigilant is as important than ever.
“We reached another horrendous milestone today in the U.S. We’ve now seen over 300,000 deaths. These are deaths that have left family, friends, coworkers and communities behind,” Franklin said. “We’re incredibly fortunate here, through a combination of hard work and incredible luck, I think, of still keeping our deaths at zero, but we need to be evermore diligent in order to be able to maintain that.”
Along those lines, too, it’s important to note that COVID-19 was the leading cause of the death during the first week of December in Colorado,” Franklin said. “We’ve been very, very fortunate here to not see that impact as directly, but it is an increasing concern and issue.”
