Kenneth Steven “Steve” Tilton, 65, died peacefully Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home in Telluride, Colorado.
Born in Alton, Illinois on January 29, 1957, he was the son of Cynthia J. (Thompson) and Kenneth C. Tilton.
After attending the University of Illinois for one year, Steve transferred to Arizona State University, where he hitchhiked and began his life journey out West, including learning to ski and adopting a husky wolf, Quinn. He earned a bachelor of construction engineering degree from ASU in 1979. He moved to Colorado Springs in 1983, where he met Kelly Cunning, whom he married January 11, 1986 (they later divorced in 1992). Steve and Kelly fell in love with hiking around Telluride, where they moved in 1991, after having two children (10 months apart), William James and Morgan Angela, both of whom Steve was extremely proud. Aside from being a thoughtful, caring father, he worked as a general contractor building homes for decades until transitioning into smaller house projects and becoming a real estate broker.
An adventurer, artist, and jack-of-all-trades, Steve thrived on the simple mountain life and surrounding beauty of Telluride. He skied as often as possible and recently learned to backcountry ski. He enjoyed golf, gardening, mountain biking, and motorcycling. Steve was a goofy kid at heart, enjoyed wind-up toys, and had an impressive rock collection. With twinkling blue eyes, Steve believed in practicing a positive perspective, was a generous listener, excellent at giving advice, and humble. He was the most thoughtful gift giver.
Steve genuinely loved his life and his kindness will be deeply missed by his kids, community of Telluride, neighbors, many friends and business associates.
In addition to his children, he is survived by his mother Cynthia Tilton; sisters Zoe Ann Ferguson, Yvonne Hammer, Debbie Tilton; brother Mike Tilton; former parents-in-law John and Greta Cunning; former wife Kelly (Cunning) Alexander; daughter-in-law Stephanie Escobar-Tilton, and his Havanese, Cash (named after Johnny Cash). Steve was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Tilton, and sister Terri Bechtold.
Per his wishes, Steve was cremated, and a portion of his ashes can be visited on the west side of Lone Tree Cemetery in Telluride, adjacent to the first home he built for his family, where he taught his kids to walk and play in the snow overlooked by Ajax Peak.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Steve’s life from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Core Area and Warming Hut of Telluride Town Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colorado Lions Camp (via the "Camperships" fund) to support campers of varying abilities to experience the outdoors; or to the Opportunities Unlimited for the Blind, a camp that teaches outdoor skills to visually impaired individuals, both in honor of Steve’s beloved Grandmother Thompson, who was a skilled painter prior to losing her eyesight.
Online guestbook may be found at crippinfuneralhome.com.
