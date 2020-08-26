In what is an irrefutable reminder of just how long the country — and the region — will be living with the COVID-19 pandemic, Telluride Town Council extended the town’s emergency facemask ordinance through the end of the year.
Set to expire Tuesday at midnight, the ordinance was originally passed in May and has been extended with minor changes by council before each expiration date. The emergency ordinance and public health order requires wearing a face covering when inside any business that is open to the public and on public transportation. Council enacted an addition to the measure several weeks ago, which requires donning a face covering in outdoor situations when contact with others for more than five minutes when safe social distancing cannot be maintained.
Council member Adrienne Christy said that it was unlikely that the emergency ordinance’s next scheduled expiration date of Oct. 27 would be the end of the legislation’s lifespan.
“I’d like to see this extended further,” she said. “Coronavirus is not going away.”
The ordinance is somewhat stricter than the state’s facemask measure, which Gov. Jared Polis enacted in August. That ruling is set to expire Sept. 13, though it could be extended, too.
Tuesday’s extension, which council passed unanimously, can be repealed any time before the end of the year, town attorney Kevin Geiger reminded council.
“This can be repealed any time,” he said. “You have a lot of discretion.”
There is no set date on the extension this time around, as 2021 council meetings have not yet been scheduled.
Council received some positive news from town manager Ross Herzog about the summer’s sales tax and Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) collections so far. Sales tax figures collected through June, he said, put the town at a little over $3.3 million, a figure that is just 5 percent down compared to year-to-date. However, the change in June 2019 compared to June 2020 showed a 27.47 percent decrease in collections. And, though not yet posted, Herzog reported that sales tax collections for the month of July are at $923,000, confirming that the month was, indeed, as busy as many have perceived. Sales tax collections for 2019 — when Fourth of July and The Ride Festival were held — were $953,575.
Additionally, the town’s finance director Kailey Ranta said that collections from sales taxes deferred in March and April are starting to roll in. Though not due until Sept. 30, she said about 55 percent has been collected. Council in March approved two months of deferred sales tax collections for businesses when the state ordered ski areas closed, thus ending what, for many businesses, is their largest month of revenue.
Another encouraging figure Herzog reported were RETT collections, which are reflecting a white-hot real estate market.
“RETT is looking great for now,” Herzog told council. “We’re more than $1 million over budget.”
Council member Lars Carlson, a Realtor, allayed fears that RETT collections would taper dramatically as the months unfold. The market, he said, is looking to remain vibrant.
“It’s really, really strong,” he said.
The town is currently operating in its Phase 3 recession plan, which, among other cost-saving measures, halts capital projects and institutes a hiring freeze. Though the town’s revenue streams are encouraging, Herzog cautioned against backing down from the current recession plan phase to a less restrictive phase. Though Phase 3 technically expired, he said town staff is still operating under its guidelines.
“The cumulative effects of our shortfalls should be taken into account,” he said.
Still, council members expressed relief that the summer season, though down from 2019, was not a bust.
“(The pandemic) has not affected us nearly as severely as we anticipated,” observed Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown.
Council’s discussion included how to continue to save money as they head into budget talks in a few weeks. The uncertainty of the winter ahead was on council’s mind, too.
“We don’t know what winter looks like,” said council member Jesse Rae Arguelles. “We need to figure out how do we make our dollars last the longest.”
For more council coverage, see the Sunday edition of the Daily Planet.
