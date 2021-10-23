The Telluride Venture Network (TVN) and The Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder recently hosted a business workshop called “Demystifying Entrepreneurship — StartUp to ScaleUp” in Norwood.
Back for the fourth of a five-year initiative and taught by award-winning faculty members at CU’s business school, Deming Center for Entrepreneurship, Erick Mueller and Brad Werner, this year's program was geared toward individuals wanting to shift out of the startup phase and into “what’s next.”
Around 15 local entrepreneurs and innovators from across the region joined together at the Livery and the Norwood Library to turn their business ideas into reality or take their business concepts to the next level. The varied group included individuals creating a packable backcountry raft, a new cannabis-infused brownie mix and a mother-and-daughter food truck business.
Penni and Brit Philibrick of Nucla are the duo behind the new food truck idea, as they plan to create delectable treats for the surrounding communities. They also catered the event and received rave reviews from the participants, especially for their chicken pasta dish.
“This workshop provided valuable tools that we can use to launch and grow our business. In addition, we connected with amazing community members that we can contact for support.”
Erick Mueller of the Deming Center for Entrepreneurship was excited to work with this year’s group and looks forward to what the area entrepreneurs do with their businesses.
“Wow, what an amazing cohort of change-makers. It’s been super fun to see Norwood, Telluride and the surrounding communities grow and innovate over the past few years. This year’s cohort was particularly collaborative and inspiring. I’m certain this group will elevate the southwest Colorado community's overall economic vitality. We can’t wait to return in 2022,” he said.
TVN Managing Director Bonnie Watson thanked Mueller and Brad Werner, also of The Leeds School of Business, for their continued efforts and sharing their expertise over the years.
“This is the fourth year the TVN has worked with Brad and Erick to host StartUp to ScaleUp in southwest Colorado. This was the most impressive and collaborative cohort we have seen since the start of the series, hands down. We had 14 businesses attend this year with representation from Grand Junction, Norwood, Nucla and Telluride. Entrepreneurs leave this workshop on Saturday evening feeling inspired and motivated, but they also leave with better insight into problems or challenges they face and how to solve those issues. But perhaps the most valuable thing entrepreneurs leave with is a new community of entrepreneurs who are supporting them,” she said. “Brad and Erick bring years of honest experience to the room and deliver content and feedback that is incredibly relevant. We will be wrapping up the series next year in Telluride, so stay tuned for more information.”
This series of workshops is put on in partnership with CU’s Leeds School of Business and is available in every major rural region in Colorado. To learn about all locations, visit outreach.colorado.edu/program/demystifying-entrepreneurship-rural-colorado-workshop-series.
While the final workshop in the series won’t be held until next year, TVN does offer a complete ecosystem to support entrepreneurs year-round. In September, TVN saw four companies graduate from the Water and Mining Reclamation Boot Camp held in collaboration with Mountain Studies Institute. Earlier this month, TVN kicked off a 10-week business program “Como Construir Un Negocios” for Latinx business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Launched in 2013, the Telluride Venture Network (TVN) is a nationally recognized, award winning entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports new, innovative and growing businesses. TVN is rooted in the innovation of the area that included Nikola Tesla’s first AC power transmission to power the mines. TVN’s mission to diversify the regional economy has resulted in 50 graduating companies, dozens of new jobs, millions of investment dollars raised, 1,000-plus hours of mentoring and the birth of a few high-impact efforts such as the Telluride Venture Fund, a regional loan fund, and an active co-working space. Visit tellurideventurenetwork.com to learn more about resources available to entrepreneurs in the region.
