Spanish-American poet and philosopher George Santayama famously declared, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” While even a cursory look throughout history tends to confirm the cyclical nature of human history, Santayama’s sentiment exudes a fatalistic flair that Telluride Historical Museum Executive Director Kiernan Lannon does not necessarily share. Rather, for Lannon, a look at history can provide a boost of optimism for modern predicaments, such as a novel virus pandemic.
“History shows that people can be incredibly resilient in the face of extraordinary obstacles,” Lannon said. “I'm hoping that if folks look back at history they can take even a small level of comfort in knowing we've gotten through some similar situations before, and perhaps they will be inspired to more fully engage in these incredibly difficult steps we're being asked to take.”
So what are the lessons we can take away from a retrospective glance at the America of a hundred years ago, as its officials and residents navigated the muddy waters of mitigating the damage wrought by an insidious virus?
First, we can see that social distancing measures worked, especially when applied early, for sustained periods, and alongside other restrictions. It was no secret even a century ago that such viruses spread easily from person-to-person contact; thus, drastically limiting the number of social interactions between citizens effectively slowed the spread of the virus from infected persons throughout the community. Cities that took steps early — before the illness hit the population in full — and kept them in place longer fared seriously better than those that waited to act until the perceived threat of the disease had already gotten a foothold within the population.
Gunnison, for example, acted early, aided by the fact that the flu hit other cities first, giving local officials time to react and put a plan in place. That plan, which included a strict ban on incoming travelers to the city, also included early closure of schools, which were kept closed for more than three months. Meanwhile, a strict quarantine of two days was imposed for anyone entering the city, and substantial fines were issued for non-compliance, such as to an Alamosa man who was fined $43 for attempting to sneak into the nearby village of Pitkin. Even though the city had hardly any reported cases of the deadly flu, the attitude of the city, as reported by one local newspaper of the time, was to regard the illness as “a terrible calamity.” By the end of the epidemic, Gunnison’s mortality rate clocked in at approximately one-fifth of the state average for flu deaths.
Other cities throughout the US also confirmed the correlation between early action and lower mortality rates, Lannon pointed out.
“Places like New York and St. Louis, who took proactive steps, managed the crisis far better and were able to get back on their feet far easier after the flu threat subsided,” Lannon said, contrasting those outcomes to cities like Philadelphia, “who just weren't as concerned.”
In late September of 1918, Philadelphia infamously allowed a city parade, which brought 200,000 residents to the streets during the onset of the epidemic. By the end of the pandemic, Philadelphia was one of the hardest hit cities in the country, with 12,000 deaths within a six-week period.
Interestingly, it wasn’t only public health outcomes that fared better due to the imposition of stringent social distancing measures. A recent study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology economists combed through the historical record nationwide, and concluded that cities that prioritized public health despite the initial economic devastation of sweeping closures ultimately emerged with stronger, faster economic rebounds than cities that lifted restrictions earlier. The study looked at extensive data from 43 US cities, and found that those that implemented 120 or more days of social distancing in 1918 saw the highest performance in economic indicators post-pandemic, while those that instituted fewer than 60 days showed sharp, longer-lasting declines in economic measures such as manufacturing output, employment, and bank loan activity.
Greg Craig, a local resident who served as a citizen representative on the San Miguel County Public Health and Emergency Preparedness Response task force, helped to write the early draft of the county’s emergency plan in the event of a pandemic back in the late 2000s. The task force, which consisted of medical experts, officials, law enforcement, and citizens, considered scenarios in which a pandemic hit the county. They developed a response plan to maximize the county’s public health and safety. Craig, as a civilian participant, pored through the local historical record from the 1918 flu pandemic during his research, and found that while the current situation may be “unprecedented to us, it has happened.”
“The basics of social distancing have been around since the days of the plague or even before. They knew that was what you had to do,” said Craig. “There's a longstanding playbook for handling this, and we’re doing it right now. It's not some huge infringement on civil liberties or the death of democracy or anything. This is a standard public health playbook on how to handle a new disease for which there is no vaccine.”
In 1918, Telluride and surrounding communities showed great resilience during a time when nearly one person in 10 was dying of the flu, uniting with a mindset of commonality rather than individual liberty. This too, is a lesson playing out on the modern stage of COVID-19: residents are volunteering, making homemade masks, offering free community resources online, and connecting with one another while following public health guidelines. In short, residents are making great sacrifices in order to safeguard the community from worst-case scenarios and protect the most vulnerable.
“History shows that situations like what we currently find ourselves in have never been easy, but it also shows that we can fight through this and bounce back,” Lannon concluded. “So, if we have a historical track record that demonstrates how effective these steps can be, and the science confirms it, why wouldn't we jump on board and do our part to stop the disease?”
Note: this is part two in a two part series on a historical look at the 1918-19 influenza pandemic in Telluride and Colorado. Special thanks to the Telluride Historical Museum for research assistance and historical perspective.
