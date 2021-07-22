The first of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations were given in December. Dr. Diana Koelliker, director of trauma and emergency services at Telluride Regional Medical Center, was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in San Miguel County. As of press time Thursday afternoon, 78 percent of county residents were fully vaccinate, but public health officials are continuing to educate and reach out to those who are still considering a vaccine. (Planet file photo)