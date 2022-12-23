If there was a “eureka moment” in Adam Frisch’s run earlier this year against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, seemingly it arrived at a Grand Junction brewpub one evening in early autumn.
“We had about 175 people there and you could just tell that about a third of the crowd was probably Republican, or not Democrats,” Frisch said in conversation with the Daily Planet earlier in the week.
Frisch gave his stump speech and then turned the microphone over to attendees.
“I took questions about anything from anyone,” he said. “I think I earned a lot of trust and a lot of confidence there, including from people that were skeptical of me being from a mountain town and being a Democrat.”
Frisch continued, “I could see that night there was a hunger — and really, it’s about 40 percent of Republicans that say they want their party back — and I thought just being there, answering questions with sincerity and authenticity, I could see I was tapping into that (hunger). It gave me an understanding that on the ground we were connecting with people.”
And yet, the story of Frisch’s remarkable bid to defeat the GOP incumbent in a district, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, that leans Republican by about 9 percentage points, is less about eureka moments and more about Frisch’s quiet conviction that the Donald Trump-backed Boebert was vulnerable.
The tale begins a year earlier when the former Aspen city councilperson was crunching data, something Frisch, who had a career on Wall Street as a currency trader before moving to Colorado, clearly does a lot.
“About 12 or 13 months ago, I looked at this race and realized that of eight or nine brand-name Republicans, like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan, they all had 65- to 75-percent wins in 2020, except Lauren Boebert,” he said. “She won with only 51 percent of the vote.”
In February, Frisch decided to act, entering a crowded Democratic field and winning the primary four months later, narrowly but without the contentiousness of the Republican primary, where Boebert locked horns with Don Coram, a state senator whose Senate District 6 includes San Miguel County and who positioned himself as a moderate counterpoint to the controversial congressperson.
While Boebert won handily, Frisch thought it was significant that Coram, who would go on to endorse Frisch, garnered about 36 percent of the vote.
Here, Frisch again considered the data.
“I thought Don would get 30 to 40 percent, and when he did, it gave me confidence in my analysis,” he said.
Frisch added, “A third of the 36 percent was not going to vote for me. They were either going to hold their nose and vote for Boebert or not vote at all. But two-thirds of those voters, I thought, would probably be willing to at least listen to me.”
With this in mind and facing into the general election, Frisch began working with Telluride-based pollster Chris Keating of Keating Research.
“I have to give Chris a shoutout,” Frisch said. “He’s the best pollster in the state. His polling for us was spot-on from day one.”
Keating’s first poll took place in July and had Frisch down about 7 points — a result that left the candidate undeterred.
“Based on demographics, we should have been down about 11 or 12 points,” Frisch explained. “That 4 to 5 points was kind of the Boebert negative factor. She just has negatives where she shouldn’t have them. I mean, if a Republican cantaloupe had run, they would have been up by 12 points.”
Frisch said the polling also indicated that “if we did our job right with messaging, we could get to within 4 (points).”
So, Frisch began criss-crossing the district to deliver that messaging with a series of barbecues, brewpub happy hours and meetings with chambers of commerce and groups like Club 20, introducing himself to voters as a moderate Democrat and a credible alternative to Boebert.
Sure enough, Frisch said, he slowly began to see gains on the ground.
“I felt in the field that we were closing the gap,” he said. “This was something that was playing out in late summer and early September.”
Around the time of that eureka moment in the Grand Junction brewpub, Frisch consulted with his wife, Katy Frisch, and together they decided to commission another poll.
“Our team suggested that we wait, but we wanted to see where we were,” he said.
Where they were, it turns out, was pretty good.
Keating’s new poll of likely voters was taken Sept. 29-Oct. 2 and pegged Boebert at 47 percent and Frisch just 2 points behind, at 45 percent.
The race was now a statistical tie, within the +/-4.4 percentage point margin of error.
“Suddenly, people believed us,” Frisch remarked, “and that is when some of the media and some of the money started to focus on us.”
Speaking more generally on the subject of funding for his campaign from national-level entities like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, as well as the Colorado Democratic Party, Frisch said, “It was a struggle to get people to actually believe we had a path. That was frustrating, but understandable.”
While the poll surprised many, for Frisch it merely confirmed what he was hearing from countless voters, including some who told him they had never voted for a Democrat before, but were planning to vote for him.
“People want the circus to stop,” he said. “They just want a representative who will focus on the job and not on that cable-news-driven, ‘anger-tainment’ ecosystem.”
Then came Nov. 8.
“Election Day night we were up by about 4 points and that shook the world, but I knew that we were going to end up losing votes over the next few days because of how Republicans vote later,” Frisch said. “I was just hoping we could hold on.”
With the race now firmly on national and international radars, the count fluctuated before Boebert edged ahead.
She would ultimately hold on to her slender lead and on Nov. 18, the district’s county clerks reported final, unofficial results that showed Boebert winning by 554 votes (337,110 were cast in total), about 0.16 of a percentage point, a result that budged only slightly, by eight votes, after the narrow margin triggered an automatic recount.
Of the outcome, Frisch, who conceded after the unofficial results, said simply, “With humility, I was not surprised that we were able to make a good run of it. I knew we had run a great campaign.”
And now?
Like any self-respecting ski town denizen, Frisch, a competitive uphill skier who has competed nationally and internationally, has been spending lots of time outdoors in the mountains around Aspen.
“I gained 18 pounds,” he said ruefully of his time on the campaign trail, “and I needed to get my body back into shape and clear the mind.”
Frisch added that while he cherishes “the amazing time” spent campaigning with his 16-year-old son, Felix, who served as a campaign worker while attending high school virtually, “I also have a wife and daughter, and I am enjoying having family time, all of us together again.”
Will he run again in 2024?
“There is a lot of support around the district, there is a lot of support in Denver and D.C. for us to give it a go again, so we are giving serious thought to it,” he said.
He paused for a moment and added, “We live in the most beautiful district in the country — your readers know that — and there are a lot of great people in this district. There are also many people here who are very frustrated, and I think we understood that and addressed it very well.
“So, we’ll see.”
