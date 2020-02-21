Open land free from development is a precious commodity and San Miguel County, a conservation-minded landowner and the Montezuma Land Conservancy have just completed the work that has resulted in the placement of 1,345 acres into a conservation easement.
The parcel, which also includes 74 acres in Montrose County, is located off Highway 62 between Placerville and Ridgway on Iron Springs Mesa.
County Parks and Open Space Director, Janet Kask, called the recent transaction a “win-win for all.”
“We had a landowner willing to do whatever it takes (to make the conservation easement happen)” Kask said. “He wanted to do the right thing for the right reason.”
(Landowners typically prefer anonymity.)
And that reason was primarily wildlife habitat conservation, particularly for the elk that roam the parcel, according to Travis Custer, executive director for the Montezuma Land Conservancy, based in Cortez.
“He has a passion for wildlife habitat, especially elk,” Custer said.
The acreage is home to numerous species, Kask said, all of which have been observed and catalogued by the landowner, who will be maintaining his residence on the parcel.
In addition to a year-round herd of 200 to 300 elk, the acreage known as Elk Springs Ranch provides summer and winter range for elk and is adjacent to their winter concentration grounds and a migration corridor. The acreage includes habitat for mule deer. The landowner has also observed badgers, Albert’s squirrels, black bears, Merriam’s wild turkeys, lynx, mountain lions, bobcats, porcupines, coyotes, red-tailed hawks, American kestrels, Western Tanager birds, Mountain bluebirds, Western bluebirds, Great Horned owls, Yellow-rumped warblers, Meadowlarks and three varieties of Hummingbirds on the property, Kask said.
"San Miguel County has a strong history of preserving wildlife habitat, working ranches, scenic vistas, and historic locations and structures," said San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper. "We are proud to partner with the Montezuma Land Conservancy to continue that tradition and preserve this special landscape."
With the new easement in place, 20 home sites have been retired in favor of maintaining critical ecosystems, Kask said in a news release.
“The property is a beautiful composition of old growth ponderosa pine and aspen groves with stands of scrub oak and sage intermixed at varying elevations,” she said. “There are also various water sources for wildlife including springs and seeps, wetland type areas, and seven ponds, which have been installed by the landowner.”
As an added benefit, the land not only is home to a host of species but it has also been identified as historic Gunnison Sage Grouse habitat and the southern end of the parcel, totaling 272 acres, is identified as the endangered birds’ production area range. Protection of the endangered species is one of the BOCC’s stated priorities. In addition, Colorado Parks & Wildlife has identified the presence of Dusky Grouse on the property.
Given that there were 20 developable home sites on the property — the sales of which would have surely seen millions in return — what are the benefits to a landowner when placing property into a conservation easement? There are incentives, Custer explained, including state tax credit programs and a Colorado state tax credit, as well as federal tax deductions that come into play. It comes down to what it important to the landowner.
“They are not receiving anywhere close to the value of the land (with development rights intact),” Custer said. “Without development, it reduces the value. They’ve given up a lot.”
“It would have been easy for him to sell it and make money,” Kask agreed.
Kask said the property is stunning for its sweeping vistas and verdant groves of trees, open meadows and forestland.
“It’s really God’s country,” she said.
Also on the property is the historic Barlow Homestead, which the county’s Historic Preservation Commission will visit and assess, “once the snow melts,” Kask said. That board can then consider whether the site has potential for historic designation. The landowner acquired the site through a land trade with the US Forest Service.
Any time that acreage can be set aside for wildlife habitat, the entire community benefits, Custer said.
“We’re very excited,” he said. “This is a great way to start the year…I encourage more local landowners to reach out to your local land trust.”
San Miguel County will contribute Land Heritage Program funds in the amount of $52,500 to the Montezuma Land Conservancy, to be matched by the landowner’s cash contributions totaling $88,250. The land has a donated conservation land value estimated at $1,345,000.
For more information, please contact San Miguel County Parks & Open Space at 970-369-5469.
