The Telluride Venture Network (TVN) has opened registration for its “Shore Up Your Small Business” workshop, presented by the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado-Boulder. The workshop is the final installment in the five-year Demystifying Entrepreneurship: Rural Colorado Workshop Series. Award-winning faculty Erick Mueller and Brad Werner will return to teach the program on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Alternating between Norwood and Telluride, past workshops have provided an introduction to entrepreneurship, as well as a framework and toolkit to develop desirable products and services.
In the “Demystifying Entrepreneurship” course, the focus was on developing a unique value proposition and establishing a competitive advantage, while also learning concrete techniques to attract your first 10 customers. “Startup to Scaleup” was specifically designed to help second-stage small businesses and organizations looking to shift out of their startup phase into “what’s next.”
In “Shore Up Your Small Business,” the core elements critical to every successful business venture, will be explored regardless of business stage. Taught in a highly interactive setting, participants will learn how to amp up creativity, enhance marketing impact, determine which levers to push to increase cash flow and reduce costs, and how to create an awesome culture. Additionally, this year’s founder panel is packed with amazing, talented women. TVN recently announced that author and entrepreneur Stephanie Breedlove, Camp V founder Natalie Binder founder of Camp V, and Sustaio CEO Olivia Pederson will share their stories and answer questions on Oct. 1.
The workshop is geared toward anyone interested in launching their own business or improving upon an existing one.
“The CU Boulder Certificate Course is perfect for aspiring entrepreneurs, existing business owners interested in growing their business and local leaders wanting to support entrepreneurial growth in the region,” Mueller said.
The workshop is open to past participants, as well with registration accepted through Thursday, Sept. 29. The fee is $50 for the two-day workshop, and scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis. Visit tellurideventurenetwork.com to register.
Following the workshop is TVN’s Strategy & Growth Bootcamp, a two-week hybrid program Oct. 10-21. The first week will be conducted remotely, while the second week will be held in-person in Telluride. The brand-new sprint business accelerator taught by Julie Penner, TVN’s entrepreneur in residence, is ideal for any Colorado-based company with a product or service already on the market. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 1.
The Strategy & Growth Bootcamp is designed to help founders acquire the tools necessary to address changes in business conditions, evolving economic factors, new opportunities and challenges.
Penner has seen growth stifle when founders try to address every business aspect vying for their attention.
“While there are a million areas where a leader can put energy, only by focusing on the most important things can they propel their business forward. In this bootcamp, founders will learn how to step back to see the big picture and then zoom in with newfound clarity to establish the best course of action,” she explained.
Penner, who has worked with over 100 startups, developed the curriculum. Daily content sessions include subjects like “Measure What Matters — Goals, Key Results and Making Progress Not Motion,” “By the Numbers: Unit Economics and Business Viability” and “The Money Stuff: Banking, Financial Projections, and Getting What You Need to Grow”
Rounding out the Bootcamp are opportunities to meet successful founders who will share their unfiltered behind-the-scenes stories from their journey. The participation fee is $1,000 per company, which includes housing for founders in Telluride during the second week of the program. Fee waivers will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Visit tellurideventurenetwork.com to register, or contact TVN Network Manager Annemarie Jodlowski at Annemarie@tellurideventurenetwork.com for more information.
Launched in 2013 as an initiative of the Telluride Foundation, TVN is a nationally recognized, award-winning entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports new, innovative and growing businesses. TVN’s mission to diversify the regional economy has resulted in over 80 graduating companies, hundreds of new jobs, millions of investment dollars raised, thousands of hours of mentoring, and the birth of high-impact efforts such as the Telluride Venture Fund and the San Juan Regional Loan Fund. For more information, visit tellurideventurenetwork.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.