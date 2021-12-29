The Telluride Foundation is moving forward with a carefully cultivated vision to build 24 homes for middle-income buyers in Norwood, 14 homes in Ridgway and potentially 60 homes in Ouray. This pilot housing initiative aims to reduce the price of homes by optimizing donated land, and utilizing prefabricated home design and low-cost construction financing.
While developing affordable housing across the region satisfies a need, the process of actually getting units built is complicated.
“Development is fraught with risk,” Telluride Foundation President and CEO Paul Major said. “There’s a lot to put together for every project. Materials pricing keeps going up, and the labor supply chain is limited so it’s just getting more difficult.”
Originally, the foundation planned to use Simple Homes, a home products company out of Denver, to produce panelized dwellings. Now they are using a factory-built product from Fading West, a home manufacturer out of Buena Vista, to efficiently build affordable, high-quality homes.
“The analogy is custom cabinetry versus an Ikea set,” explained David Bruce, who manages the foundation’s rural housing initiative, along with Major. “We couldn’t get the panelized approach to pencil-out because the cost of labor involves people used to building high-end cabinets. You need the systematized production of having variability in the homes but with kitchen cabinets all the same. And you can build at these affordability levels because there’s a larger onsite labor pool.”
Even though the homes are factory produced, variability and options are accomplished in how the modules interlock, yielding housing that ranges from apartment buildings, to five-plexes, to 1,250-square-foot single-family homes, which is the direction the foundation is heading.
Bruce explained that final aesthetics of the homes are driven by the land use codes and permitting processes in each community.
“We can drive the aesthetic more towards mountain modern, which might suit Ridgway and Ouray, whereas a more traditional farmhouse gable might suit Norwood,” he said. “The homes can look different based on the characteristics of each site.”
Originally, the foundation hoped to launch its rural housing initiative by breaking ground this past fall on approximately 15 homes in Nucla on a parcel of land donated by the West End School District. That plan was put on the back burner as Nucla citizens were focused on passing a mill levy this past November to build a new school.
“That mill levy passing is a big win for the community and makes it even more acute why they need housing,” Major said. “If Nucla wants the homes, we will be a great partner for them.”
Plans are currently afoot to break ground in Norwood in early March for 24 homes on 2.6 acres of county-owned land, where there’s an appetite for lower density, single-family homes with backyards, Bruce said.
“All of our land use applications in Norwood — sketch plans, zoning changes, PUD’s and plats — they’ve all been unanimously approved so we’re 95 percent of the way ready there,” Bruce said. “What we’re preparing for now is the final plat which has utility easements and specifics of the civil construction.”
A website for those interested in buying, and qualified for the deed restriction to purchase the Norwood homes, pinionparknorwood.co, is set to launch later next month.
The intent of the foundation’s initiative is to string one project into the next so that once the bulldozers are done in Norwood, they can move on to Ridgway.
“That’s how you get subcontractors excited,” Bruce said. “These are smaller, low-margin projects but across the region, it’s a year-and-a-half of guaranteed work. So it’s not out of reach to start construction for 14 homes in Ridgway late this summer.”
The foundation was in conversation with Ridgway’s school district about potentially building on its baseball field before an anonymous Ridgway citizen made a contribution that enabled the foundation to buy an acre of land in the town’s historic residential core. Increased density on that parcel was the center point of a sketch plan conversation, which was approved by the town’s planning and zoning commission.
“In Ridgway we had to connect three roads, all the water and all the infrastructure so there’s an advantage to make things affordable by building more units,” Bruce said. “With frontage on three sides of the lot, every home will have a front porch.”
Another donor stepped forward to donate a nine-acre parcel of land in Ouray — one of the town’s largest undeveloped parcels — where 60 homes may potentially be built. Planning for that project will begin next year.
“The site is defined by Highway 550 on one end, with a curved boundary, and the Uncompahgre River on the other side. So we’re envisioning front porches that look onto green spaces and those green spaces will connect to the river path,” Bruce said.
“There’s been a lot of hysteria around regional affordable housing, but there are actually solutions, and we can make progress,” Major added.
