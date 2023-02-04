A former Telluride High School student who nearly a dozen women say sexually assaulted them when they were teenagers has been sentenced to serve 45 days in jail.
Rye Overly, now 22, was subject to more lenient juvenile sentencing because he was a minor at the time of the alleged assaults. He was also given two years of supervised probation.
A total of 11 victims came forward. The initial 37 counts of criminal charges against Overly, including multiple felony sexual assaults, stemmed from incidents between 2015 and 2018 involving girls ages 14 to 18, most of whom were also local students at the time. Overly ultimately pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges of unlawful sexual contact, but to no felonies, in a November 2022 deal with District Attorney Seth Ryan’s office.
Overly, who according to victims issued an apology at his Jan. 26 sentencing, did not respond to a request to comment for this story. The court was closed to the public for sentencing.
San Miguel County Undersheriff Dan Covault was the lead investigator in the case. As he tells it, two of Overly’s victims first reported to the Telluride Marshal’s Office in 2018 but did not follow through to press charges. Another victim did want to pursue charges in 2019 regarding a 2016 assault, but then-District Attorney Rob Whiting was not able to prosecute Overly, believing there was not enough evidence at that time.
“It’s not uncommon with sex assault victims that they don’t find the healing and courage to come forward until several years down the line,” Covault said. “The DA has a moral and an ethical responsibility to prosecute only the cases they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”
It wasn’t until 2020, when another victim came forward with detailed information about her assault, that Covault was able to investigate the case in earnest. He conducted interviews and took statements, tracking down victims of alleged assaults in Telluride who were now college students living elsewhere across the state and outside of Colorado.
“A lot of the girls didn’t know it was happening to anyone else,” said one of the victims, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. “There were so many girls.”
STRENGTH IN NUMBERS
The case was an inter-agency matter, involving Telluride Marshals, San Miguel County Sheriffs and Boulder city police. The young victims did not report immediately, meaning there was no biological physical evidence. But there was corroborating evidence, including phone videos and time-stamped photos of injuries sustained during one of the assaults, said Covault. He was only able to build a strong case because there were so many victims with such similar stories and overlapping facts.
“What we saw is that in chronological order and concerning the dynamics of the assaults, they got progressively worse,” the Undersheriff said. “Sex assaults are difficult enough when you have one victim; when you have multiple victims, it makes it even more difficult. But it was the totality of the circumstances — the number of victims, the modus operandi — that led to this being a prosecutable case.”
Covault said the victims were afraid to immediately report Overly to law enforcement because they believed that nothing would be done. They were also hesitant because they were underage and every incident involved alcohol. When they did try to seek help, it was discouraging. One victim said she called 911 a year after the event and nothing ever came of it.
“The events of the case were tragic enough,” Covault said. “But almost as big a tragedy was that these victims felt they couldn’t report it.”
Ultimately, the young women came forward to support their peers, he noted. One victim went to the sheriff’s office only after learning her classmate had also been assaulted. This was around the time of the “Me Too” movement that emboldened victims nationwide to share their stories and helped remove the stigma and shame associated with sexual assault.
Another victim suffered such extreme emotional trauma she was eventually hospitalized. She said she didn’t have the resources to process what happened to her until she was older, when she learned about sex assault and consent, and was finally able to understand what she was feeling and get help. She was reluctant to relive the events when Covault contacted her, but said her concern about the other victims prompted her to tell her story: “I wanted it to be over. But I also wanted to help the other girls and make sure it didn’t continue happening.”
JUVENILE JUSTICE SYSTEM
Prosecuting Overly was complicated because, although he was an adult when the judicial process unfolded, he was a minor at the time of the alleged assaults. The sentencing guidelines for a person convicted of committing unlawful sexual contact as a juvenile, Jessica Dotter of the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council said, are one of the following: up to two years of probation with up to 90 days in jail or 180 days of work release; up to six months in jail or work release without probation; or up to one year of community corrections. Overly could also have been sentenced to up to two years in juvenile detention, but he is now over the age of 21 and ineligible.
After graduating from Telluride High School, Overly went to the University of Colorado at Boulder where his LinkedIn page shows he served as the Social Chairman of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity for a year and managed a $74,000 budget.
There are other cases where adults were prosecuted as juveniles for crimes committed when they were minors. The Denver Post reported in January on a similar case that took place in Boulder. A former football player at Fairview High School, now an adult, was sentenced to the maximum of 90 days in jail — twice as long as Overly — and two years of probation in connection with two sexual assault charges that took place when he was a minor.
The district attorney who prosecuted Overly, Seth Ryan, said that the juvenile justice system is very different in that its purpose is rehabilitative rather than punitive. But rehabilitation requires adequate resources, and the state legislature has reduced the capacity of juvenile detention centers to just 215 beds statewide, despite a 41 percent increase in teenagers arrested for violent crimes in 2022, according to the Division of Youth Services. Ryan said the juvenile detention system has become a “revolving door,” with violent offenders being replaced by more violent offenders.
Ryan noted that when a juvenile offender is convicted as an adult, the options are limited. In the absence of juvenile detention, a year of community corrections would at least provide sex offender treatment.
“Statistics show a sex offender is safer when supervised and on treatment,” said Ryan. “One year really limits that time. It’s really been frustrating for us. There have been some major changes to the juvenile law. It’s confusing, and hard to hold juveniles accountable.”
AGE OF CONSENT
Underage sexual assault is not unique to Telluride.
According to the 2019 Healthy Kids Colorado survey, 6.7 percent of high school students in the state had intercourse without consent. In Telluride, in 2021, it was 3 percent. Young women are the most vulnerable: The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) reports that females ages 16–19 are four times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape or sexual assault.
The Overly case was not an isolated incident in our community. The San Miguel Resource Center (SMRC) is the local advocacy organization for sexual assault victims, and executive director Laila Benitez and Covault confirmed that they still receive calls from underage victims, but that most of the time, it is drug- and alcohol-related and the victims don’t want to file formal charges.
Benitez said she believes that underage sex assault is still underreported, and that is what makes SMRC’s peer advocacy program so important. Students are more comfortable disclosing to their peers than they are to adults. “There was a record number of participants this year in the peer advocacy group. A lot of what’s come forward has been kids talking to kids.”
The Healthy Kids Colorado report also revealed that only 54 percent of our state’s high school students receive sex education, including learning about consent. Telluride Middle and High School counselors Jenni Ward and Alex Jones are working to change that. In addition to the sex education provided at school by SMRC and the peer advocacy program, Ward and Jones are going into all the seventh through 12th grade classrooms to hold age-appropriate presentations and discussions about sexual consent in relationships. The school’s resource officer, Telluride Marshal Jimmy Moody, will also be present to address consent from a legal perspective.
“We discuss the legal definition of consent and describe what consent looks and feels like in real life situations,” said Ward. “We hope to arm our students with knowledge so they can protect themselves, advocate for their safety, and work together to eliminate acts of sexual assault in our school community. Through education, we hope students will gain the understanding and knowledge necessary to avoid situations where they could potentially become the victim or perpetrator of sexual assault.”
The silence around the issue of sexual assault is even more profound when it happens among teens. Without frank conversations like the ones the school is holding now, situations like these can be confusing for young people. One of Overly’s victims said she felt like she didn’t have a single resource, no one to talk to, as she went to school every day in the wake of what happened to her.
So at house parties with no adults, in cars or behind closed doors, the assaults continued in secrecy, until these victims finally broke the silence — not just for themselves, but to raise awareness and effect change. Said one of the survivors: “Now is the time for the community to be accountable and show that they have everyone’s back.”
