Water is precious and the Southwest is gripped in the throes of a severe drought, which is now into its third decade. Persistent high temperatures and an accompanying dearth of precipitation have led numerous municipalities to enact measures that aim to conserve as much water as possible. Mountain Village officials announced last week that they are taking steps to cut back on water use by imposing limits on irrigation — that is, watering lawns and landscaping. Those measures go into effect today.
The water conservation schedule applies to residents of Mountain Village, Ski Ranches, Elk Run and Skyfield.
Effective immediately, all properties north of Mountain Village Boulevard and Elk Run residents only may water. Irrigation clocks must be set to run at a level of 70-75 percent of normal water consumption for the three days a week you are allowed to water. Irrigating hours will be either before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m. For all properties south of Mountain Village Boulevard, plus the Ski Ranches and Skyfield, may water their landscaping on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only, with irrigation clocks must be set to run at a level of 70-75 percent for those three permitted days. Choose to water either before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m.
Additionally that bubbling fountain or peaceful waterfall feature must be turned off for the duration of the conservation efforts. There are water features throughout Mountain Village, but according to Robert Haining, the town’s Water Department Manager, the town’s building department hasn’t seen them in new construction plans for some time.
“We have not seen that many water feature applications in recent years given the nature of our region’s drought and the fact that it can be cold over half the yea,” Haining said. “Our Community Development Code encourages any feature to be constructed with reserve tanks or catch basins that recirculates water if a homeowner does move forward with installation.”
And, he added, exceptions to the water feature shut-off rule could be lifted in the event of a special event.
“On a case, by case basis, the Public Works department will work with homeowners to permit the use of existing water features during special events for a limited time, for example, during a wedding,” Hainsing said.
Trucking in water from beyond the town’s water system is also prohibited. There are dangers due to potential water contamination, officials said in a news release.
“Trucked in water has the potential to introduce bacteria or other harmful substances into the town’s drinking water,” Haining said.
New landscaping needs additional water to become established, that is, landscaping installed since the spring of 2020 and future landscaping projects. Those projects and properties may apply for additional watering permission. All permit applications that include landscaping additions or changes will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Mountain Village Planning Department. Contact the Planning Department at 970-417-1789 or cd@mtnvillage.org.
Officials further advise the public that should the San Miguel River go under administration — on call — further water restrictions may be necessary as Mountain Village follows its augmentation requirements. Haining explained what going “under administration” means.
“This is when there is not enough flow in the river to meet senior water rights downstream of the Mountain Village,” he said. “When a senior water right does not receive their allotment of water they make ‘a call’ on the river. Water rights junior to the ‘call’ must reduce or stop diverting water until the senior water right had sufficient water.”
The wors-case scenario is if it does not rain. Officials will determine, based on forecasts and supply — Mountain Village’s primary water sources are underground wells — if it is necessary to ban all exterior watering from the town’s water system. But, if it rains, conservation measures could be lifted.
For questions regarding the Water Conservation Program, please contact Public Works Director, Finn Kjome at 970-369-8206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.