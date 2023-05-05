Telluride loses regular-season finale, 1-0

It wasn’t the way Telluride’s girls wanted to begin waiting for CHSAA’s Selection Sunday. But if there ever was an indicator that postseason play is imminent, the Lady Miners definitely experienced it Thursday evening, May 4, at home in their 2023 regular-season finale. And despite the ultimate outcome, proved themselves worthy of inclusion in the 16-team Class 2A State Tournament bracket.
Unfortunately, so did visiting Ridgway.
Denied at every turn by THS’ defense and, most importantly, goalkeeper Jayden Fortner, through two 40-minute halves and then one 10-minute overtime session of Intermountain-South action at Judy Long Memorial Field, the Lady Demons finally broke through in the second OT episode with sophomore Neva Hines netting, unassisted, the match-winner.
Needing to defeat RHS in order to save a season split of the sides’ home-and-home, and needing to prevail by more than one goal to gain a head-to-head differential advantage — Telluride would then have had that edge over both Ridgway and Crested Butte — to remain in the running for the league title (but requiring last-place Ignacio to upset CBCS, victorious twice over RHS this spring, on Saturday, May 6), Telluride came up short.
However, as of noon Friday, the Lady Miners still stood 12th in the CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index — calculated by averaging each team’s position in the CHSAA RPI and the MaxPreps Rankings — and Ridgway 14th. Crested Butte (7-6 overall, 4-1 Intermountain-South as of 5/5) stood 11th, but as the league champion will automatically qualify for State.
Both Ridgway and Telluride threatened several times to break through early against each other amidst sunny, sometimes breezy conditions, but Fortner stopped Lady Demon senior Maizy Gordon’s eighth-minute breakaway opportunity before Gordon could attempt a shot. RHS’ Reese Weber, meanwhile, snared THS sophomore Taylor Carter’s 25-yard chip in the ninth, then in the 11th blocked sophomore Emma Reggiannini’s low 15-yarder at the opposite post.
Fortner responded with a sliding stop on Gordon in the 15th minute, and the Lady Miners’ resolve was nearly rewarded in the 24th. Played forward into scoring range by a fine pass from senior Morgan Perpar, sophomore Lexton Gregory was denied only by Weber practically sitting on her shot as a last resort.
Gregory, however, would have a chance even more golden just five minutes later. Virtually unmarked at Weber’s left, or back-side post while all eyes observed junior Brooke Duncan weaving around and through three Lady Demons, Gregory received Duncan’s perfect left-footed crossing pass but redirected it just wide of the framework.
Both RHS (6-5-1 overall, 4-2-0 league prior to a 5/5 match at 3A Bayfield) and THS (7-7, 3-3) fought to earn three corner kicks, but nothing came of any one set piece. Fortner totaled, unofficially, four saves before intermission and Weber six as Telluride — with seniors Perpar, Summer Johnson, Chloe Jones, Taylor Carlson and Olivia Hatcher playing their last home match — sought to build upon a 3-1 home win two days earlier over 3A Southwestern champ Montezuma-Cortez (9-4-2, 4-0-2 SWL).
Sophomore Pella Ward scored twice and Carter once against the Lady Panthers.
