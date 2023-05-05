Telluride loses regular-season finale, 1-0

Telluride junior Brooke Duncan (16) passes around Ridgway’s Courtney Southall (6) during the Lady Miners’ regular-season finale Thursday evening, May 4, at Judy Long Memorial Field. THS lost 1-0 in double overtime, and went into CHSAA’s Selection Sunday (May 7) awaiting their postseason fate. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)