Cowgirl Katie Coker qualifies for Women's Ranch Bronc World Finals

Rodeo season is in full swing with the San Miguel Basin Rodeo scheduled for the end of July, but while there’s an array of events that include bull riding, steer roping and barrel racing, there’s one thing spectators don’t often see: women riding broncs.
Local cowgirl Katie Coker hopes that will change some day.
Coker competes in ranch bronc riding, which requires riders to stay in the saddle for eight seconds. It is similar to saddle bronc riding, except ranch bronc riders are allowed to hold on with both hands and use everyday working saddles.
In rodeo, rough-stock events, or the events featuring bucking bulls and horses, are usually considered men’s events. But in the early 1900s, women regularly competed in these events.
Things changed in 1929 when bronc rider Bonnie McCarroll was fatally injured at the Pendleton Round-Up in Oregon. During what was intended to be her final rodeo appearance before retirement, McCarroll was crushed by the bronc she was riding when it flipped over backwards and landed on her.
The following year, women were barred from riding broncs at Pendleton, and other rodeos soon followed suit. Women’s competitive rough-stock riding changed forever.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the largest rodeo organization in the world, does not recognize women’s rough-stock events.
Barrel racing and breakaway roping are the only women’s events regularly practiced at most PRCA-sanctioned rodeos.
“People don’t want to see women riding bucking horses,” Coker said. “Professionally, there are not a lot of ways for us to make as much money as the guys do…Women deserve a place on the big stage of rodeo.”
Coker grew up on a small farm outside Nashville, Tennessee, where she started riding horses at the age of four.
“I grew up showing horses competitively in the English world,” she said.
It wasn’t until Coker moved to Norwood in 2021 did she start riding in a western saddle.
Coker, who played a Division 1 sport in college, describes herself as competitive.
“The NCAA doesn’t do a good job of helping athletes adjust post-college,” she said. “It becomes your identity.”
In April, Coker learned how to ride bucking horses at a beginner’s school hosted by the Women’s Ranch Bronc Championships (WRBC).
“I loved it,” she said. “I decided to join the association and rodeo this summer.”
Although Coker has only ridden 11 broncs so far in her fledgling rodeo career, she’s taking the stage by storm.
Coker placed second overall in the U.S. Finals for women’s ranch bronc riding in Steamboat Springs at the beginning of July. This accomplishment qualified Coker to represent Team USA alongside three other women at the Women’s Ranch Bronc World Finals at Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 22 and 23.
Women from Belgium, Australia and Canada will also be competing in the World Finals.
The WRBC’s main goal is to help female rodeo athletes reach their dreams as ranch bronc riders. Coker said the association “does a good job at getting us on some big stages.”
It can be extremely difficult for women to find their footing in the rodeo circuit. Coker said she has faced her fair share of discrimination at events.
In May, Coker and some friends attended a rodeo in Rifle, where she competed in ranch bronc riding alongside 11 other riders, the majority of which were men. Coker said she was not well received by the stock contractor and her male competitors.
“I had a bull rider corner me and tell me to get out of there,” she said. “He told me no girlfriends were allowed.” When Coker corrected the man and told him she was competing in bronc riding, he “laughed and walked away,” she said.
At the same rodeo, as Coker was putting the saddle on her horse, the announcer heckled her.
“He said I could probably do my makeup in less time,” she said.
But Coker had the last laugh when she finished second overall in the competition.
When Coker is not competing, she works fulltime for Telluride Wranglers, where she assists with trail rides and pack trips.
Christina Gregory, owner of Telluride Wranglers, said Coker puts her heart and soul into everything she does.
“She is a go-getter,” Gregory said. “It’s amazing to watch her grow…She doesn’t do anything half-heartedly…that includes working for us and pursuing her activities.”
Participating in rodeo events can be expensive and Coker is hoping to find local sponsors to help ease that burden.
“I’d love to represent some Telluride and Norwood businesses,” she said. “I’m proud to live and work in these mountains.”
