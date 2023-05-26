A tasty new fest, pardner

For thousands of years, humans have gathered for shared repasts.
A new festival in town aims to take our shared love of food and drink to the next level — to deliver a touch of the exuberant high life, Telluride-style.
“I’ve wanted to create this event for the better part of 15 years,” Meehan Fee said.
Telluride Town Council member, current Mayor Pro Tem and president of the luxury wedding production company Telluride Unveiled, Fee wears a lot of hats — one of which may well be a Stetson this coming Thursday, when the first annual Telluride Food & Vine Festival makes its debut in the Box Canyon at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Ah Haa School.
“Kick up your (cowboy boot) heels,” reads the invitation to the fest’s inaugural ‘Rhine’-Stone Cowboy tasting event, replete with “an exciting selection of German wines produced in 13 distinct wine regions.”
On Friday, the fest will host a course on Blended Reds, host a Grand Tasting — “The happiest of happy hours!” — at Oak Street Plaza, and proffer an omakase dinner at Kazahana Telluride (“each of the eight courses will be paired with Heavensake blends by Regis Camus…composed to showcase the power of blending ‘a la franchaise’ while honoring the magnificent heritage of sake-making”).
The Michelin guide has said “few formal events are as revered or intimidating” as omakase, during which guests “cede complete control” of the fare to the chef.
Yet intimidated is the last thing you should feel at this fest, according to Fee. “I’ve attended dozens of wine-tasting events over the years,” she said. “I’ve found they tend to err on one side or the other. They’re either a little too intimidating, or a little too commercialized. We wanted to create something that brought really high-caliber” chefs and sommeliers together, “yet is approachable, fun, experiential and immersive. We want it to be very different, unique, and slightly out of the box” in the box canyon.
“We” is Fee; Parker Duffey, founder of Tailgate Guys and One Eleven Investments; and Christine McFadden and Brian Authement of brand-strategy firm Devote. “We’ll be bringing our relationships from all over the country and from the core of Telluride for this curated event,” Duffey said in a release. “Both culinary and hospitality will be showcased at the highest levels as we pull together our hospitality backgrounds to produce an experience unlike any other.”
“We were never going to be the Telluride Wine Festival” (which in any case has been cancelled for this year), McFadden noted. “We’ve strived from the beginning to make this comfortable, approachable and casual, with an incredible level of food and drink. Meehan is local; Patrick is from Alabama but spends a good deal of time in Telluride; and Brian and I are from all over the U.S., but hold a pretty special place for Telluride in our hearts. That’s why we wanted to bring ‘Iron Chef Showdown’ winner David Bancroft out” to Schmid Ranch where he’ll prepare brisket during a Grillin’ and Chillin’ event Saturday, featuring the ranch’s heritage meats.
“You’ll see a lot of Big Green Eggs around,” McFadden noted. (The much-loved kamado grill is a sponsor of this event, as is the publication “Garden & Gun”.)
Representatives of Schmid’s Ranch “will be there to talk us through the process” of sustainable ranching, McFadden said.
“We’ll be pouring bourbon from Woody Creek Distilleries.”
Fee hopes Food & Vine, and the connections and friendships it engenders — forged over shared food and drink across several days — will result in an event people want to return to. “I’d like it to go for years and years,” she said frankly. On the subject of the “highest levels” of hospitality the fest promises to bring to Telluride, she had a couple of thoughts. Given that Food & Vine will dovetail with the Telluride Balloon Festival, Fee hopes next year to offer a caviar-and-white-wine pairing aloft, in a hot air balloon. “I’ll be testing this out myself next weekend,” she said (someone has to do the important research). As for another type of high, no, cannabis will not be a special guest on the menu this go-round. “We want to tiptoe into everything” this first year, Fee said. “We want to keep this sort of small, and make sure we can walk before we run.”
That said, “The nonalcoholic market,” as she put it carefully, “is one of the fastest growing in the industry. We’re definitely going to reflect that in future years.”
For more information about Telluride Food & Vine, visit telluridefoodandvine.com.
