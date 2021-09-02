Telluride Town Council unanimously sent two housing-related issues to the voters Thursday morning, one a citizen’s initiated call to cap short-term rental (STR) licenses, and the other a measure that similarly calls for a cap on STRs, but also raises those license fees specifically for use in the town’s affordable housing fund.
Council first tackled the ballot issue proposed last week by local business owner Keith Hampton and endorsed by council members Jessie Rae Arguelles, Tom Watkinson and Lars Carlson. The original proposal called for a two-year cap on STR licenses, the doubling of fees collected on accommodations, lodging and room rental licenses (also with a two-year sunset), with those fees going directly to the town’s affordable housing fund, and for $2 million skimmed annually from Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) collections, again, for housing purposes. Following a lengthy discussion, council gave direction to staff to eliminate the RETT collection component and to have the fee license increase remain but without a sunset provision.
The crafters of the last-minute proposal saw it as an alternative to the citizen’s initiated referendum, which also calls for a cap on STR licenses at 400, with yearly lotteries to determine who gets them.
Council has the ability to either send proposals such as Hampton’s to the voter or to create legislation that puts it on the books. The strong message council got last week from some on council and the public was to send the matter to the electorate. Council members Adrienne Christy and Geneva Shaunette preferred to simply legislate aspects of the Hampton proposal, such as raising STR business license fees. But with three council members support and overwhelming public comment in favor of letting voters decide, council worked on hammering out a compromise of the proposal. Town staff then had to work feverishly to craft ballot language in time for council’s consideration yesterday before the deadline to file the ballot with the San Miguel County clerk by 9 a.m. Friday (today).
Christy made the motion.
“I move to approve a resolution of the Town Council the Town of Telluride, Colorado, submitting to the town electorate a ballot question for consideration at the November 2, 2021 regular municipal election concerning certain proposed amendments to the Telluride Municipal code, increasing the business license fees for short-term rental units, and dedicating the increased revenue into the town's affordable housing funds and imposing a cap on the number of short-term rental unit business licenses to those already issued as of November 2 2021.”
With a vote of 6-0 — Arguelles was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting — the matter goes to voters in the Town of Telluride.
Next up was an action item concerning the citizen’s initiative petition, which, according to the town’s Home Rule Charter, can be submitted to council following the collection of the appropriate number of signatures and then considered for either adoption into town’s municipal code or put before the voters. The petition was accepted and “deemed sufficient” by town clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh, and proposes an annual lottery for STR licenses in the Accommodations 1 and 2 zoning districts, with a limit of 400 licenses. Some licenses would be exempt, Kavanaugh explained.
While all primary residences are exempt from the lottery for the 400 licenses, all short-term rental properties that are not primary residences, regardless of the zone district, are subject to the lottery for the 400 licenses, with priority for the lottery given to properties in the AC1 and AC2 zone districts.
The petition did garner a formal protest within the 40-day protest period, but was subsequently withdrawn prior to Tuesday’s scheduled hearing before Kavanaugh. Town staff recommended that council vote on a resolution that would certify the citizen’s initiative for the ballot.
Only the title of the initiative will appear on the ballot. That title will read: Shall a citizen initiative ordinance be adopted, amending the Telluride Municipal Code, Chapter Six article one to reduced the number of short term rental business licenses to 400 for each year, determined by an annual lottery, beginning with dwellings, located in the AC one and AC two zoning districts with any remaining short term rental business licenses to be awarded and all other zoning districts, and with no restriction on the number of short term rental business licenses for rental houses, accommodations unit, sleeping rooms that are otherwise occupied as the license applicant’s primary residence. Yes or no.
The protest and scheduling the hearing prevented council from certifying the initiative last week, creating another unforeseen complication. Additionally, the last-minute arrival of the alternative proposal also precluded council from taking action at last week’s meeting.
“I have been working with the county clerk and recorder on an actual insert that goes in the envelope with a ballot, but the deadline to submit that to the vendor was Monday,” Kavanaugh said. “So because these two items aren't going to be certified until today, that's no longer an option. So the full language of our ballot measures will not be included in the same envelope, I'll have to do a separate mailing.”
Mayor DeLanie Young expressed frustration with the last-minute nature of the events leading up to Thursday’s under-the-wire council consideration, and praised town staff for their swift action.
“Waiting until the last minute to do these things has this domino effect for the entire community,” Young said. “And because things happened at such a late date, the town will be incurring additional costs for this separate mailing in order to fully educate the voters, which is ultimately what we all want to do. As I said a few times already, ballot language is complicated … measures get confusing. So going forward, please, everybody get us stuff as early as possible so that this doesn't ever happen again. But, thank you, Tiffany for working on that with the county, and for going above and beyond so that everyone knows what they're voting on.”
By a 6-0 vote the citizen’s initiative will also appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
