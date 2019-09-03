Like a good film that lingers with you long after the final credits roll, the Telluride Film Festival lingers, literally.
The After the Film Festival (ATFF) gives locals and visitors an opportunity to see a choice selection of films Tuesday-Thursday at the Nugget Theatre and the Palm Theatre. There are two different films screened each night at each theatre.
Tuesday’s films at the Nugget are “The Kingmaker” at 6 p.m. and “First Cow” at 8 p.m. At the Palm, “The Aeronauts” screens at 6 p.m. and “Parasite” is the 8 p.m. feature.
Wednesday at the Nugget, “Family Romance, LLC” screens at 6 p.m. and “Lyrebird” is at 8 p.m. The Palm will screen “The Report” at 6 p.m. and “Waves” at 8:15 p.m.
Thursday night films featured at the Nugget are “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” at 6 p.m. and “Beanpole” at 8 p.m. The Palm shows are “Two Popes” at 6 p.m. and “Uncut Gems” at 8:30 p.m.
ATFF passes are available at the Nugget Theatre box office and are $75 for locals and $100 for non-locals. Please bring proof of residency. Passes can also be purchased at each theater 30 minutes before showtime. Credit cards are accepted at both the Palm and the Nugget and the Nugget will also accept cash.
Individual tickets can be purchased — if available — once passholders have been admitted. Those tickets are $20 and go on sale 10 minutes before showtime.
More information about each film can be found in the Film Watch, distributed all over town, or by going to telluridefilmfestival.org.
