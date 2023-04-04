The mountain might be closed after this weekend’s epic end-of-season celebration, but the weather is still delivering the goods, including potentially up to nine more inches this week. The latest system, which settled over the area Tuesday and was expected to move on by Wednesday afternoon, follows last week’s perfectly timed late-winter storm that delivered between six and nine inches, depending on elevation, before the weather warmed up Saturday and Sunday.
Winds Monday kicked up debris around town, an offseason staple, and served as a precursor to Tuesday’s snow, according to Lucas Boyer, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Grand Junction office.
“We’re getting the tail end of this storm that brought all the wind (Monday) swinging through (Tuesday). We get behind the cold front here, then right up through midnight (Wednesday) night, things are going to taper off,” he said. “But we’re looking for an additional nine inches total, after we kind of finished wringing all of this out, and that’ll vary a little bit. I imagine that’ll be more like a six-to-nine-inch event when you start looking around on the hill, up or down.”
The Telluride area was under a winter weather advisory through Tuesday at 9 p.m., according to a Grand Junction National Weather Service weather advisory packet shared Tuesday morning. Boyer didn’t expect another advisory to be issued Wednesday, but both he and the packet pointed to lower temps and high winds associated with the mid-week weather event.
“A strong, cold low pressure system will continue moving through the area (Tuesday) bringing scattered to numerous snow showers,” the packet read. “While not as strong as (Monday), gusty west to northwest winds will continue (Tuesday) afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the valleys and up to 60 mph in the mountains. These winds paired with the moderate to heavy snow will lead to difficult travel in the mountains, especially over the passes. An arctic air mass behind the cold front will continue to filter in (Tuesday) resulting in well below
normal temperatures for the next couple of days as well as the potential for record-setting cold on Wednesday.”
Boyer said gusts of up to 25 mph were reported at the Telluride Regional Airport Tuesday morning, but Tuesday’s gusts looked to be “more sporadic” than Monday’s.
“We’re going to kind of see that trend continue through this afternoon. Winds are going to slowly diminish into the evening hours,” he added.
While temperatures were “well below freezing” Tuesday, as Boyer put it, they’ll rise by the weekend, similar to the Closing Day weather that boasted sunny skies and temps in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re going to see a couple days of cold. … Overnight lows going to be down in the single digits the next couple of nights for Wednesday, Thursday morning. And then we see things on Thursday get a little bit warmer, but still below freezing, like 28 in town,” he adds. “Heading in towards the weekend, we see a warming trend there where we’re at 40-50 degrees Thursday, Friday, and we kind of hold on to that. There’s a ridge of high pressure building in towards the weekend and we start getting some more southerly flow, so that’s going to push temperatures up across the region. … Then Saturday and Sunday are actually a little warm.”
Telski sent out a nice note Monday, which included several offseason protocols.
“The mountain clean-up is underway and our team is busy breaking down and moving all winter gear to storage. The Resort is officially closed to all public until April 8,” it read. “Starting on Saturday, April 8, uphill access will be open across the resort. However, no avalanche mitigation, ski patrol, or other resort services will be available for the duration of the off-season. Please treat all terrain as backcountry: travel with a partner, communicate your objectives with an emergency contact, and be prepared to self-rescue.”
At that time, public access on the mountain is also restricted to non-motorized use only. Telski also asks that recreationists be aware of unmarked hazards, operational traffic and plowing operations; respect all closure signage; give snowcats, snowmobiles, heavy equipment and all mountain traffic the right-of-way and plenty of space; and do not cross in front or behind a vehicle without verbal or physical (hand wave) acknowledgement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.