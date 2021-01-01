**** FOR JUSTIN**** the Chronicle asked that hyperlinks appear more than a single instance
He was the young man from eastern Colorado who yearned to see the world and through his talent, he did. Music came as naturally to him as breathing and his prowess on the piano won him global acclaim, praise that never impeded on his humor or his kindness. Robin Sutherland, Telluride Chamber Music Festival’s cofounder — with violinist Roy Malan — died Dec.18 at his home in San Francisco. He was 69.
Born in Greeley, Colorado, March 5, 1951, Sutherland’s musical journey began when he left Greeley at the age of 17 for New York to study at Julliard. He’d only been there only briefly when he headed west to San Francisco, where he studied at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. While still enrolled there, he became the principle pianist with the San Francisco Symphony in 1972, the beginning of what became a 45-year career with the symphony.
“ … In 1972, he came west and enrolled at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, which is where he happened to be when the San Francisco Symphony called in desperate need of a substitute pianist for that night’s concert,” wrote the San Francisco Chronicle’s Joshua Kosman. “Fortunately for him, Sutherland had studied the piece that was on the program, Hindemith’s ‘Kammermusik No. 1,’ and delivered an impressive performance.”
Sutherland retired from the San Francisco Symphony in 2018, and would often tell audiences in Telluride it was the only job he ever had. It was.
Roy Malan met Sutherland shortly after the pianist had made San Francisco his home.
“I remember very clearly Robin’s first year with the symphony,” Malan said. “Robin was playing Beethoven’s 4th Concerto. It was the most outstanding thing I’d ever heard.”
Malan, in 1973, had been offered $200 and a condo to come to Telluride to play chamber music. On impulse, he invited Sutherland to join him.
“Robin was living in Marin County and was loading up his big dog in his truck and I ran after him,” Malan said. “He hardly knew me, but said, ‘sure.’”
With the help of former Telluride postmaster and musician, Barb Martin, and the gathering’s earliest stalwarts, Dave and Lael Fruen, Malan and Sutherland’s festival is now — as of 2021 — 48 years along. The festival’s longevity can be attributed to not just its setting and casual intimacy, but to the caliber of the musicians it attracts. Among them, Sutherland was a standout.
“He was the most sensational musician I ever played with,” Malan said. “He had this sixth sense about playing with others … he knew what you were thinking of doing almost before you did. And he was the best sight reader I’ve ever seen.”
Beyond Sutherland’s immense musicianship, his friends treasured him for what Malan called his “simplicity and modesty.” And the word “unique” is often used to describe the 6-foot, 5-inch ponytailed giant of a man with the Wildean wit.
“He was just a pleasure to be with,” said the festival’s long-serving board president Warner Paige. “He was a unique individual … so articulate and erudite. I loved to hear him talk.”
Paige laughs as he remembers Sutherland performing barefoot, clad in a Hawaiian shirt, his long hair gathered at the nape and flowing down his back, playing “anything Bach. He was a master of Bach.”
“Over the course of an extraordinary 45-year career with the Symphony, Sutherland established his reputation as an artist of elegance, power and stylistic range,” Kosman wrote. “He was passionate about the music of Bach and Mozart, deeply committed to the music of the Romantics and exuberantly fearless in the face of knotty contemporary scores.”
Sutherland’s humor was legend. Malan recalled Sutherland’s mugging behind the back of an audience member who’d come backstage to inform Sutherland his performance was “terrible,” challenging his colleagues to keep a straight face. Malan was often the recipient of letters from his friend, many written in languages he could not understand — Sutherland, he said, “spoke most any language you could think of.” His humor, Malan said, “could turn a situation on a dime.”
Paige called Sutherland “accommodating,” while Malan fondly recalled his helpful and selfless nature. One year, Sutherland took it upon himself to bring his sister, Jean Huffman’s sons to Europe. At the time she and the boys were living in Carbondale and Sutherland was determined, Malan said, “to get the Carbondale out of them.” He whisked them off to Europe, determined to “show them the world.”
Sutherland’s curriculum vitae is beyond impressive. According to his official biography for the Telluride Chamber Music Festival, his accomplishments include “numerous awards, and his selection, at 17, to be sole participant from the USA at the International Bach Festival, held at Lincoln Center. He was a finalist in the International Bach Competition in Washington DC and has performed all of J.S. Bach’s keyboard works. Many composers have dedicated works to him, and among the world premieres in which he has participated was that of John Adams’s Grand Pianola Music. A frequent soloist with the SFS, Robin Sutherland has been featured in Leonard Bernstein’s Age of Anxiety with Michael Tilson Thomas conducting.”
But his greatest legacy is undoubtedly his recording of J.S. Bach’s The Goldberg Variations, a musical pinnacle Malan named without hesitation. It was a work he was “most fond of,” Malan said. In fact, as Sutherland drifted in and out of consciousness, that was the music that saw him through to the next realm.
Sutherland is survived by his husband, Carlos Ortega, and his sister, Jean Huffman. Memorial services in Telluride are pending.
The Telluride Daily Planet gratefully acknowledges Joshua Kosman and the San Francisco Chronicle for permission to cite portions of Kosman’s article on Robin Sutherland from the Chronicle’s Dec.18 edition.
