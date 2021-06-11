After a year-plus delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) has expanded its service into the Two Rivers-Ilium neighborhood.
Launching the route last week, SMART Executive Director David Averill said riders in the area are excited about the new option, particularly business owners and employees.
“We’re actually getting a handful of riders out there, without really plugging it or advertising it way too much. There’s a consistent four or five riders getting picked up at Two Rivers, and I think that’s going to grow,” he said during Thursday afternoon’s virtual SMART meeting. “When I was out putting signs up last Friday, I stopped and talked to a couple of business owners in the Ilium industrial park and they’re extremely excited about access for their employees and customers. I think it’s got a lot of potential. We’ll keep watching the ridership. This is our first take at it this summer. So far, so good.”
Providing more transit options for regional employees was discussed at length Thursday, as local businesses are experiencing challenges in hiring for the summer.
SMART’s van shuttle service to and from Ridgway was temporarily suspended during the pandemic when the riders who regularly used the route decided to carpool instead. A local business owner, who Averill did not name, reached out to SMART recently to ask if the organization would restart a shuttle service between Telluride and Montrose in hopes of attracting more employees. Averill explained that SMART could relaunch that service “pretty quickly,” depending on the needs of the potential riders.
“We’ve been hearing it on all the jurisdiction phone calls about this labor shortage in town right now and how it’s impacting local businesses. A business owner reached out to me directly to see what we can do and we have that second van that’s been sitting idle. We’ve used it as backup the last few months, but if you remember, at the beginning of the pandemic our Ridgway van pretty much dissolved. The health center staff that was the primary ridership there shrunk their pod and started carpooling together and not using the public van,” he said. “We think we found two drivers, which is the minimum we need to get that van back on the road, and a host of interested people to ride this second van.”
The route wouldn’t necessarily be set by SMART, but instead take into account the needs of the riders who would use it, Averill explained, which is how previous van routes operated.
“I believe it will start in Montrose, and we’ll be able to get some more employees to town on it and hopefully help a little bit where we can,” he said. “Since it’s new, in other words it hasn’t run in a while, we’re going to let them decide origin and destination, time of day that it runs, and things like that. We’re going to cater to the riders, and that’s normally how a vanpool works. It’s one of the beauties of a vanpool; it’s not on a fixed schedule that needs to work for the entire community.”
Marti Prohaska, SMART and Mountain Village Town Council member, suggested getting the word out to as many area employers and workers as possible, since seemingly every industry is experiencing the same staffing shortages.
“I think we’ve reached the tipping point, and it’s pretty scary for a lot of small business owners,” she said.
Averill agreed in adding that he’s already spoke with the local restaurant group about it, but it is open to the public like all SMART routes.
“Frankly, the conversation kind of started with the restaurant owners group a couple of weeks ago. Fundamentally, it’s open to the general public, and anybody can ride it. Just because one business took the initiative to find a driver and get it going does not mean that it’s exclusively for their use,” he said. “We can’t operate it that way. We will not operate it that way. The only thing that people can do, because this operates like a vanpool, is buy their seat for the month. That’s how the county ran this program, and that’s how we continue to run it. In a sense, they can reserve their seat if they pay that monthly fare up front, but it they don’t show up, somebody else can ride it.”
The van is ready to go, he added, and SMART has funds in this year’s budget in case the board would like to buy a third van in beefing up its transit options.
“I went and took a spin in it the other day. … It’s ready to go,” Averill said.
“If that takes off, we actually have it in the budget this year to buy another van and put that some place. I have a feeling that we probably should, given what we’re hearing from the business community and employee access.”
Averill has already researched a new van and found one through the state purchasing agreement, but a delivery date would most likely be delayed.
“Like everything else in the world, things are back ordered, so it may take some time to get it down here and in action,” he said.
