The Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee continued its review of the town’s affordable housing guidelines Wednesday morning during a regular meeting at Rebekah Hall. The guidelines are looked over every two years, as the subcommittee and town staff have spent 2022 outlining and going over some housecleaning items before officially updating the document by early next year.
“The Guidelines are to be reviewed every two years by the Telluride Housing Authority (‘THA’) Subcommittee (‘Subcommittee’). Since the April 3, 2018 adoption of major changes to the Guidelines only AMI updates and time sensitive amendments to the Guidelines have been addressed by the Subcommittee and THA Board. The Subcommittee directed staff to initiate the review at its January 19, 2022 meeting,” town assistant attorney Allie Slaten wrote in her staff memo, which also recapped and outlined the process through the year. The final review is scheduled for Dec. 21. Slaten led Wednesday’s work session as well in revisiting sections pertaining to rental procedures and deed restriction, among others.
“Each time I do these guidelines for each one of these meetings, I read through them from the very beginning, which is very good for just understanding the guidelines. But each time I do so something else comes up, which is a good thing. We're fixing all these issues now,” Slaten said, adding the proposed changes to the guidelines also include cleaning up some “legalese” language.
Wednesday’s discussion started with household size and how that factors into qualifications initially and after a unit is occupied.
“I would like you to discuss whether household size is appropriate to still belong under eligibility, or if that should be moved up to qualification because it is going to be a continuing qualification from this point forward if these new guidelines are adopted. And in the guidelines, eligibility only applies the time of initial rental or purchase of a housing unit, which begs another question. Purchase is different from a transfer. So should we be putting transfer into the section as well? For instance, if someone divorces should eligibility apply, again, when the ownership is transferring? Or should eligibility only apply when there is an actual purchase at the housing unit?” Slaten proposed.
Subcommittee members Adrienne Christy, DeLanie Young and Geneva Shaunette mulled over the questions and recognized that household size can change somewhat unexpectedly, particularly after personal tragedy or children growing up and moving out.
Young mentioned the exception process could handle changes in household sizes as it pertains to continuing qualifications on a case-by-case basis.
“So the reason that we have an exception process is for situations that go outside of the box. To me, this sounds like a situation that is a prime example of when someone asks for an exception. If you get to the point where you're in this four-bedroom house, and your kids aren't coming back, so it's two people in a four-bedroom house …. they come and ask for an exception, and it's taken on a case-by-case basis,” she explained. “And if it has truly been someone's house for 20-plus years, I would hope that in a situation like that the subcommittee would take it case by case and say, ‘We're not going to kick you out of your lifelong house.’”
She added that those situations are “rare,” which is what the exception process is for.
Christy and Shaunette agreed, adding that there should be a threshold for households that downsize in order to avoid a situation where one person is occupying a four-bedroom house that initially qualified. Slaten suggested a change.
“By an initial eligibility, you must qualify for the household size. For continuing eligibility, you could go down by one household member, if you exceed that, then you have to get an exception,” she said, adding that it will be added into the proposed edits before the subcommittee’s Nov. 16 meeting and work session. “ … Then we will be keeping household size under the eligibility criteria, because that will be different from the qualification and continuing qualification criteria.”
Rental requirements, including income and work qualifications, were also discussed. Currently, the town does not check a renter’s income whenever a lease is renewed. That probably won’t change.
“Essentially, once a renter is in a unit, for each lease renewal, we do not take another look at their income. Previously, we did. So someone renting an affordable housing unit essentially had to requalify every single time they signed a new lease,” Slaten explained. “What was discussed last time was taking that away, and we would not be looking at income each year. So they wouldn't be allowed to grow their income without us taking another look at it similar to the way owners do when they own a unit.”
But the minimum work requirement for a renter, which is currently 1,000 hours over a 12-month period, most likely will go up to potentially 1,400 hours. Though the subcommittee talked about adding a clarifier regarding seasonal work, which will be discussed at the next meeting.
No official action was taken Wednesday, but Slaten said the new feedback will be included the guidelines before November.
