The Chang Chavkin (CC) Scholars Program has announced its six recipients for 2022, all of them regional high school graduating seniors. River Manly, Jaime Vanchaik, Shylee Graf, Cooper Ahern, Mia Martinez and Pragati Chaudhary all head to college in the fall with their scholarships in hand.
In its sixth year of operation, the (CC), housed with the Telluride Foundation, offers scholarships to first generation (neither parent has a four-year degree) high-achieving students from rural public schools who’ve demonstrated financial need. This fall, six graduating seniors selected from eight regional high schools will receive a “last dollar” scholarship, which provides up to $15,000 each of four years toward the cost of full-time attendance at an accredited U.S. college or university.
“I work with students to learn about the 66 colleges, and then some, in this country that meet full, demonstrated need,” explained program director Valene Baskfield. “We work on debunking the sticker price myth. From the beginning, our focus is on affordable, high-quality schools and other scholarship opportunities through FAFSA and CSS.”
The three-step application process begins December of junior year with finalists selected in late-May by an eight-person committee including Baskfield and program founders Laura Chang and Arnie Chavkin. Over the years, the program has grown from four scholars its inaugural year to eleven juniors selected last week from eight school districts: Cortez, Nucla, Norwood, Telluride, Ouray, Ridgway, Montrose, and Dolores High School, which was added this year.
“The application process was intense and definitely made you reflect on who are and who you want to be,” explained Mia Martinez, a recent graduate of Montrose High School who will attend Colorado Christian University this fall where she plans to major in psychology. “I spent a lot of my time junior year writing essays and self-exploring.”
As the second-youngest of eight siblings, Martinez will be the first in her family to attend college.
The CC program supports scholars through the application process by providing college advising and encouraging college research and SAT test preparation.
Pragati Chaudhary, who also recently graduated from Montrose High School, found the CC program especially helpful during the summer between junior and senior year.
“We did a lot of work researching colleges, which placed me ahead of the game because I’d already put my work in by the time senior year started,” she explained. “I learned that I wanted more options.”
Born in Nepal, Chaudhary and her family moved when she eight years old to Montrose Her father opened Guru’s, a Nepalese and Indian restaurant, where she’s worked weekends and summers since she was in eighth grade. With support from the CC program, she will attend University of Utah in Salt Lake City next fall to study nursing.
Cooper Ahern, an only child who’s lived in Ridgway his entire life, will graduate from Ridgway Secondary School and will attend Western Washington University this fall where he plans to study design in hopes of becoming an interior designer.
A creative dancer and performer, River Manly, who’s graduating from Ouray High School, will attend CU Boulder while Shylee Graf, a graduate from the honors program at Montezuma/Cortez High School, will attend Beloit College in Wisconsin this fall to study English.
Another Montrose High School graduate, Jaime Vanchaik, plans to study media production at Wesleyan University in Connecticut next year where he looks forward to “meeting lots of other creative minds.”
“I probably wouldn’t have gone to college without the program as it was difficult to visualize myself in a college environment before Chang Chavkin instilled the hope for something better in me,” admitted Vanchaik, who will also be the first in his family to attend college.
The CC support network extends through the college years as Baskfield scours colleges and universities for support opportunities for CC scholars.
“I’m in touch with our scholars on a regular basis. Some more than others depending on their needs,” she said. “This past year I've talked with students about roommate issues, academic challenges, changing majors, feeling homesick for family, friendships, taking risks to put themselves out there and, of course, about mental health.”
This spring the first cohort of CC scholars are graduating from college.
“Supporting our scholars moving on from college is also part of our work,” said Baskfield. “Helping them network, if possible, and consider options depending on paid versus not paid experiences as well as experiences abroad.”
She added that “making connections” is an important aspect of the CC program, part of a long-range vision for the CC scholar community to “grow tight and support each other and those coming up behind them.”
“Sometimes we connect our scholars with each other. Sometimes our founders set up meetings with our scholars to talk with someone they know in a similar field of interest,” Baskfield said. “The connections we make through our program are endless.”
For example, CC’s first college graduate, Emily Case, is mentoring one of this year’s scholars, Pragati Chaudhary, in nursing.
“I honestly think we can all relax a little about the future,” Baskfield concluded. “With these kids leading the way, we’re in good hands.”
For more information on the Chang Chavkin scholarship program, email Baskfield at valene@changchavkinscholars.org.
