Indoor fireworks

Telluride’s annual, incendiary Fourth of July celebration, which culminates in a stunning fireworks display above the box canyon, is over until 2024.
The 2023 edition of the Telluride Art + Architecture begins next week, featuring home and garden tours, gallery talks and more.
In the meantime, welcome Telluride ArtWalk, where creative fireworks are internal, and indoors.
Several ArtWalk exhibits this evening seem to foreshadow next week’s A+A event, echoing themes of home and garden.
In at least one case, this is deliberate: at Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery, for example, a group show called “Organic Elements” is produced in collaboration with Art + Architecture. Its title suggests the essence of what you might find in the soil on a garden walk — and a lot more. The show, which features local and regional artists including Kirk Drogsvold, Lucy Peveto, Rebecca Messier, Tara Carter and Ted Moore, is the essence of summer, writ large and small. Artist Lucy Peveto has produced a mixed-media work that is an explosion of brilliant blossoms, for example, and ceramic artist Tara Carter — who lives in Sawpit, directs the Ah Haa School’s ceramics program, and has offered birding walks locally — displays sculptures of songbirds you might catch a glimpse of during an afternoon stroll in the San Juans, such as the diminutive, busy black-and-white-headed Mountain Chickadee.
Telluride Art + Architecture will showcase more than 36 local artists in conjunction with its event next week. The scribe Joanna Spindler, the current San Miguel County Poet Laureate, has written a poem, “Homewish,” specifically for the event.
“Give us shelter,” she begins. “A place away from clamor and from rush, a place to be…
Give us a door to close
Or open as we please to those we love —
a place to choose
the quiet or the conversation.
Ease in both, if we so want.”
At Slate Gray Gallery, the group exhibit “In the Valley of Beautiful Surprises” features works by the self-taught painter Marketa Sivek, who grew up in communist Czechoslovakia. An article titled “Finding Sanctuary,” on AmericanArtCollector.com, described “a paranoia (growing up) that would forever influence her art, even after immigrating to the United States in 1992 after the fall of communism.”
“There was no real sense of security in my country, and I think it was the fear of an abandonment hovering around who I was so afraid of,” the artist explained.
Sivak’s exquisite, isolated depictions of houses — inviolable structures, alone in empty landscapes — are symbolic of “comfort and peace,” shelters “nobody could conquer — warm and cozy inside, and all was well,” she said.
Other artists whose works you’ll find “In the Valley of Beautiful Surprises,” which opens at Slate Gray on Thursday at 5 p.m., are Karen Scharer, Rebecca Crowell, Andrew Brown, Joan Fullerton and Maggie Taylor, who has contributed an “imaginative and surreal” archival inkjet print, “Looking-Glass House.”
Sivak will be on hand to meet guests at the gallery Thursday and discuss her work (the show is up until July 30).
So, too, will Texas Hill Country painter Sylvia Benitez, whose display “Every Day I See Majesty” also opens Thursday at Slate Gray. Whereas Sivak’s works are more-literal depictions of ‘home,’ Benitez’ paintings — abstract, turbulent images of mountains — apparently involved an artistic journey of coming to comfort inside herself.
“I usually paint from my memory’s images of my surroundings,” Benitez has explained. For this exhibit, “I started to think about mountains from my past,” in upstate New York and New Hampshire, “areas I’m familiar with.” But the memories — now 20 to 40 years old — were “quite fuzzy.”
She tried looking at photos. “Too literal.”
“I had to force myself to grow,” the artist said, “expand my visual comfort zone to incorporate and abstract mountains enough so these interpretations weren’t just mountain renderings. For the work to be successful, I needed to capture essence, and not just the land mass itself.”
She persevered, “climbing this creative process and across family crisis: my mother’s death and recent near-death of my father. And to me, it seems that this year I scaled more than one mountain.”
Telluride ArtWalk is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at participating galleries, including Telluride Arts HQ and Slate Gray. Visit telluridearts.org to learn more.
