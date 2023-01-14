DEC. 19

Seller: Reginald Rentals LLC

Buyer: 300 South Mahoney C1 LLC

Property: 300 South Mahoney Drive No. C1, Telluride

Price: $1.9 million

DEC. 22

Seller: Telluride Gold Hill LLC

Buyer: Cerberus Land Co LLC

Property: 433 Mountain Village Blvd., Gondola Plaza Parking Unit 4, Mountain Village

Price: $100,000

DEC. 29

Seller: Elizabeth Beagez     

Buyer: Armant Legendre

Property: FS Road 627 Hope Lake 46, Ophir

Price: $235,000

JAN. 5

Seller: Amy and Grant Markwell

Buyer: Emily Bordogna

Property: 106 Timberline Court, Telluride

Price: $565,000

JAN. 9

Seller: Susan’s House LLC

Buyer: Black Diamond in the Fluff LLC

Property: 3400 Hope Lake Road (vacant land), Ophir

Price: $135,000