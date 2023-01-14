DEC. 19
Seller: Reginald Rentals LLC
Buyer: 300 South Mahoney C1 LLC
Property: 300 South Mahoney Drive No. C1, Telluride
Price: $1.9 million
DEC. 22
Seller: Telluride Gold Hill LLC
Buyer: Cerberus Land Co LLC
Property: 433 Mountain Village Blvd., Gondola Plaza Parking Unit 4, Mountain Village
Price: $100,000
DEC. 29
Seller: Elizabeth Beagez
Buyer: Armant Legendre
Property: FS Road 627 Hope Lake 46, Ophir
Price: $235,000
JAN. 5
Seller: Amy and Grant Markwell
Buyer: Emily Bordogna
Property: 106 Timberline Court, Telluride
Price: $565,000
JAN. 9
Seller: Susan’s House LLC
Buyer: Black Diamond in the Fluff LLC
Property: 3400 Hope Lake Road (vacant land), Ophir
Price: $135,000
