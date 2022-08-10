Did you know Telski is home to five unique wetlands called fens? Fens are a type of wetland that provides a safe home for rare plants, small animals and insects. They're also highly beneficial to humans, as they are sites for groundwater discharge.
Dr. David J. Cooper and Eduardo Oyague from Colorado State University (CSU), along with Dr. John Hribljan and Kate Miller of the University of Nebraska Omaha, will talk about the uniqueness of fen ecosystems at the Wilkinson Public Library tonight (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m. The public can also meet the presenters Saturday morning in Mountain Village for a field trip at 9 a.m. to see a fen up close and personal. This week’s events are a collaboration between Telluride Institute's Watershed Education Program, Telski and the Wilkinson Public Library.
"I think it's a type of ecosystem and has a range of biodiversity that many people may not know exists in the area. When you travel around you see a lot of forests and alpine tundra, but these are very specialized wetland types right there as well. They support a lot of really interesting species, both plants and insects," said Cooper, senior research scientist and scholar professor at CSU.
Tonight, Cooper will present information and data regarding 22 years of work studying the fens in the Telluride region. In 1998, the ski area wanted to expand into Prospect Basin, where the five fens are located. He explained a group of people in the town were concerned about the expanded development and the impact it would have on the wetlands.
The resort called on Cooper because he had been working on wetland restoration with the resort since the early 1990s and has worked on fen hydrology and ecology all over the world.
"They invited me to lead this scientific study of fens and work with them on the development of Prospect Basin and the ski runs to make sure that there were no impacts and to do the monitoring to demonstrate that there were limited or no impacts to these fens from the development of the ski infrastructure," Cooper said.
Research began in 2000, and the ski runs in Prospect Basin were constructed in 2001.
The talk will focus on the current work on the fen hydrologic process and the importance of the monsoon and winter snowpacks importance surrounding the fen water tables.
Miller is a graduate student pursuing her Master’s of Biology at the University of Nebraska in Omaha by working on the fens in Prospect Basin. This is Miller's second summer collecting data from the fens. Her focus has been to understand the health of the fens and if they are "sequestering carbon." She looks forward to sharing her findings with the community.
"I am most excited to demonstrate how we are able to quantify the gas (CO2) that is entering and exiting the fens at any time. I find it fascinating to be able to quantify an invisible thing such as gas in the field," Miller said.
One of the most interesting bits of data Cooper found throughout his research in Prospect Basin is that even though the climate is changing and warming, the fens still have sufficient precipitation.
"These sites are maintaining suitable hydrologic regimes or water tables to maintain the saturation needed to support these species," Cooper said.
Cooper explained that this monitoring program shows the stability and instability of the watershed that supplies the San Miguel River, Prospect Creek, and flows through Mountain Village and the Valley Floor.
Often skiers are not even aware they are going right through the fens while in Prospect Basin and Prospect Bowl. There are specific runs where the landscape is flat as skiers and snowboarders cross a fen, said Cooper. While skiers and snowboarders "pay the price" for these at these locations, Cooper commends Telski for considering water movement patterns when creating these runs.
"They were left in just to support the hydrologic regime of these basins that have the fens in them," Cooper said.
Saturday morning, attendees of the field trip will visit fens named String and Spruce. Cooper, Oyague, Hribljan and Miller will demonstrate the instruments used to measure hydrologic regiments, soil temperature, solar radiation, and carbon dynamics on the trip. They will then go into how they use those tools and data gathered to make conclusions about the fen sites.
"I hope people will gain an understanding of how this unique ecosystem functions and the importance of carbon sequestration in assessing the health of the fens," added Miller.
The programs are free and open to the public, but the trip requires pre-registration online at telluridelibrary.org/events.
