At long last, the smell of fresh popcorn will waft out the doors of Telluride’s favorite little movie theater Thursday, luring movie lovers into the dark recesses where fantasy, adventure, romance and comedy comes alive on the silver screen. The Nugget Theatre, which is part of the historic Nugget Building, has been shuttered since Nov. 25. Nugget programming will kick off Thursday at 7 p.m. with a screening of the randy ski film, “Hot Dog … The Movie,” which is a benefit for KOTO.
Bill and Katrine Formby have owned the massive, stone building on the corner of Colorado Avenue and North Fir Street since 1994. First built in 1892 by L.L. Nunn, the building was home to the First National Bank and Telluride Power Company offices, as well as a grocery store and a drug store. The Nugget Theatre is in the portion of the building that was once the grocery store.
With a combination of grants and private funding, the Formbys have been restoring the structure in phases, working first on the façade. The current construction project is focusing on the eventual rebuilding of the tower and has required the building’s tenants to relocate so that structural work to support the tower can be completed. Initially, the theater was to have remained open during this phase of the project, but when ceiling tiles began falling onto the seats below, Katrine Formby told the theater’s general manager, Luci Reeve, “We’ve got to fix this.”
Further inspection revealed that repairs beyond just replacing ceiling tiles would be necessary, too, so the contractor, Finbro Construction, let Reeve know it would be impossible to do the repairs and remain open. In addition to brand new, black ceiling tiles, the wiring and plumbing has now been updated.
“Finbro busted their butts,” Reeve said. “It came in ahead of schedule.”
Despite having an unexpected vacation, Reeve has been busy building costumes for the Telluride AIDS Benefit fashion show and created 40 costumes for “Les Miserables,” the upcoming Young People’s Theatre production performed by high school-age thespians.
“The break was nice,” Reeve said. “And I didn’t get sick at all this Christmas.”
Like every other cinephile in town, Reeve has been making frequent treks out of town to see movies, but now the hometown movie drought is over. Friday evening, the Oscar-nominated film “Little Women,” will screen for a week. Friday’s shows are at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
But before the acclaimed Greta Gerwig-directed new film begins its run, Telluride’s singular non-commercial radio station, KOTO, will warm up the house Thursday night and inject some retro whimsy into the funky little theatre.
“Hot Dog … The Movie,” a sometimes-raunchy comedy in the spirit of “Animal House,” debuted in 1984 and has earned a cult following in the pantheon of ski films. One reviewer said this: “The predictable snobs vs. slobs comedy is given the novel twist of having the slobs actually be highly proficient at their field of expertise, in this case ‘hot dog’ skiing.” Admission for the 7 p.m. screening is $10, and all proceeds go to KOTO. The film is rated R.
KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone invited attendees to don their retro ski garb for the one-night-only showing.
“Bust out your best ski onesie for a chance to win some KOTO swag,” Pallone said.
Pallone said she’s been persistent in selling her idea to Reeve of kicking off the rebooted Nugget season with a benefit for the radio station. Reeve is a DJ there.
"We've been hounding the Nugget to let us piggyback off their grand reopening, and they've been gracious enough to allow us to have this benefit,” Pallone said. “Thank you to the Nugget. As for the movie choice, someone said last week that they'd sleep on the sidewalk in line to see 'Hot Dog' on the big screen, and that was all we needed to hear. Hopefully, no one has to sleep on the sidewalk.”
KOTO’s winter fundraising drive kicks off Feb. 21 with Guest DJ Day, featuring “ski legends,” so, “it makes sense to show a ski film,” Pallone said.
The Nugget schedule is available online at nuggettheatre.com.
