CBD is finding its way into coffee, seltzers and beverages, but with a shortage of hemp growers and processors and none in San Miguel County, products hitting the shelves to meet demand aren’t being supplied by ingredients from local farms.
There has been a significant decline in hemp production in Colorado since 2019, according to the National Hemp Report released in April by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Colorado had an 84% loss of acres of hemp planted. The USDA’s National Hemp Report in April indicates just 1,600 acres of hemp were reportedly planted statewide in 2022. Hemp is harvested to produce cannabidiol, or CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis (marijuana).
Michael Grady thinks the situation could change and the hemp industry could eventually contribute more to the local economy. Grady owns Alpine Wellness stores in Telluride and Norwood and cultivates cannabis in Norwood.
People who have farmed hemp later realized they didn’t have a CBD processing facility to send their product to, he said.
“There are not a lot of processors,” Grady said. “I think the main kink in the supply chain for CBD in Colorado is the processing.”
In addition to the statewide decline, the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Program has no active, registered hemp farms in San Miguel County, and there have been no such farms in the county since 2021.
“I’m not surprised,” Ryan Eakes, of Typhoon Farma in Montrose County, told the Planet. “The price is just too low.”
Deepank Utkhede of Vantage Hemp in Greeley, Colorado, said that when his company got started in 2020, they were seeing prices around $2,000-$2,500 per kilo of CBD isolate. Today, the fetching price is closer to $200-$250 a kilo.
Industry leaders are working diligently to improve prospects in the hemp industry in Colorado. A contributing factor, and oft-debated hurdle, to meeting hemp and CBD demand involves how the standards in the hemp industry are determined.
Utkhede and Eakes, a member of the Hemp Advisory Committee in Colorado, both work with a group called the C-Standard. The organization works to write what could become a set of standards in the hemp industry at national and global levels.
“With more oversight and more quality, a vast majority of people could benefit from a little bit of CBD in their life,” Utkhede said.
Some CBD can be found in beverages such as Durango-based Oh Hi’s CBD seltzers. The company lists a few businesses on its website in Telluride that serve them: Last Dollar Saloon, O’Bannon’s Irish Pub, Telluride Bottleworks and the Butcher & Baker.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it would not be taking action to regulate CBD as a food or dietary supplement. Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the FDA at the time, said the current regulatory frameworks for foods and supplements were not appropriate for cannabidiol. The statement came in response to various requests to classify CBD as a dietary supplement.
Woodcock said, “Given the available evidence, it is not apparent how CBD products could meet safety standards for dietary supplements or food additives,” and pointed to a lack of “adequate evidence to determine how much CBD can be consumed, and for how long, before causing harm.”
At the Vantage Hemp processing facility, Utkhede said that from the very beginning, his company has implemented pharmaceutical manufacturing guidelines (GMPs) to ensure that their CBD product is safe, consistent and reliable.
Utkhede agrees that CBD is better classified as a drug than a dietary supplement, but his concerns lie more with the level of standards with which the products are processed. He said he finds that there are members in the industry who can be unscrupulous due to the lack of enforcement from the FDA.
But recent developments point toward a promising future for CBD businesses. In 2018, the FDA approved Epidiolex, a CBD medication used to treat epilepsy. Epidiolex studies have shown promising reductions in drop seizure rates amongst patients living with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).
What is significant about the success of Epidiolex is that it is nearly 100% CBD.
For there to be change at a local level with hemp farming, Grady said he thinks it’s “just a matter of some CBD processing facilities being built in Colorado.”
“I think if Colorado had a white label processing facility, we would see those transactions happening locally and some farmers and processors could start up and thrive,” Grady said.
Associate editor Ashley Bunton contributed to this report.
