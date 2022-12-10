Mountain Village Town Council unanimously approved and adopted Thursday afternoon amendments to the 2011 Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan. The vote was the conclusion of a years-long process that included extensive public outreach and input gathering, as well as several discussions and meetings at the government level.
“We have a statutory requirement to plan for future development. The Town of Mountain Village is 55 percent built out, in terms of our land, and 61 percent built out, in terms of our density. The intention of a comprehensive plan or a master plan is that you can envision your future development, and then your control mechanism is through your community development code,” town assistant manager Michelle Haynes explained in her presentation to council Thursday. “There are really five purposes for this amendment — to simplify and modernize the comprehensive plan; align and clarify the role between the comprehensive plan, which is the guiding vision document, and the town's Community Development Code, which is our regulatory document. We examined the Mountain Village economic model. We also reviewed and updated the town's growth strategy and model, and we removed overly prescriptive tables, formulas and policies.”
The town’s comp plan was adopted in 2011 and written to be a 30-year roadmap envisioning the future use and needs of the community. But in the decade since it was drafted and adopted, Town Council and the community have noted that the plan is overly prescriptive and complicated in certain respects.
Noteworthy changes, based on public feedback, include a reduction of targeted hot beds and removal of hot beds outside the Village Center; an updated Meadows Subarea Plan and reduction of density in that area; “greatly expanded” Community Housing policies; and the addition of priority lists and desired amenities under the “Public Benefits” section.
In terms of community housing, the comp plan now includes nine pages dedicated to developing deed-restricted housing. Current in-progress projects include Phase IV of the Village Court Apartments (35 units) and Lot 644 (29 units).
The amended document also features a “High Priority Proposed Hot Bed Sites” table comprised of four potential sites that could create up to 409 hot beds. The Lot 109R and Lot 161CR hotel projects are already in the works.
Council members noted that projects listed in the updated comp plan aren’t necessarily the be-alls and end-alls. The town will continue to accept project proposals, whether or not they’re specifically noted in the comp plan or not, and go through the typical due diligence and approval processes.
“These are options, including affordable housing, those are options for places where you could build to a certain level. And that's been something I feel like we've had to really reiterate the entire process, that we're not binding anything, or providing a roadmap for maybe somebody 25 years down the road,” council member Patrick Berry said during a discussion of the sites listed in the hot bed table.
Most public comments supported the comp plan amendments and called for more density, if possible. Telsk co-owner Chad Horning shared his thoughts, including the company’s commitment to working with the town moving forward on future projects.
“I'd like to thank every single person involved in this plan in this process for all the work they put into it, council and staff. It's been a lot more difficult than I thought it would be. And I've learned a lot through this,” he said. “ … I'd like council to consider why we're here in the first place. I've been given two reasons by the town, and I think those are still the same two reasons today. First reason is that the (2011) comp plan was skewed because it was undertaken during a recession. And second is because the comp plan was too prescriptive and complex. And there was no reason to believe a developer would go through the process to get a hotel entitled and approved. I think these issues were legitimate, and they are issues that would cast out on any comp plan. And we've gone through a process now and tested the developer concept on this. And we know now that a developer will go through the process and get a hotel approved. And there may have been other reasons, like the economy and things like that, that played into that. And being done during a recession that would skew anybody's desires and goals on a comp plan. But I think the inverse might be true today. And I think that the council should just take that into consideration.”
“ … So even though Telski believes there's things in the comp plan that could or should be different or revisited or an extension warranted, I'd like to say right now, Telski is committed to working with the town and building the best possible future of the community, and I'm personally committed to making that happen.”
Before the vote, council members talked about everything that went into the process to get the comp plan to this point and expressed disappointment about any misconceptions that may have been floating around the community during the amendment process.
“I was part of the group that originally made the comp plan. And I've learned a lot through this process, one of which is that we cannot anticipate the future as much as we think we can. We cannot crystal ball what's going to be happening both financially and within our community in the next five years, much less the next 30,” council member Marti Prohaska said. “I think that having spent so much time working on this it is foolhardy to distill it down to just a few currently hot button topics. We all read all the comments, and I do take them to heart. It is so much more complicated than just saying, because there is a small reduction in employee housing density in the Meadows the comp plan should be thrown out. Right? There was honestly years of work and years of thought that was put into this, and years of listening. And this is the best that we can do not knowing what the future is going to hold. Just as we have been saying here, there's no nexus between what we all believe could happen and what the reality is.
“ … So I think that as the comp plan progresses, we're getting better at crystal balling, but we still can't figure out everything. So just trust that if you keep showing up, and people who care keep getting elected, including anyone out here who feels like they want to sit up here and read hours of public comment like we do and take it to heart, please do, and understand that this is the best shot that we have, given all the information that we have. I think it's unfortunate that because there's a few hot button topics that are currently very topical, that it is a reason to throw out the whole process of literally years of trying to make our community a better place.”
Everyone on council agreed with that sentiment.
Mayor Laila Benitez added, “what’s here (in the comp plan) is what’s realistic.”
As Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton noted, “I think I'd also like to point out that our last 30-year plan lasted 11 years, so I'm sure conditions will change again, and maybe they'll need to be another amendment.”
