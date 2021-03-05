The Pinhead Institute and Wilkinson Public Library teamed up to offer a Story Walk event Wednesday along the river trail. Through 10 story stations, kids learned how coding works by learning dance moves from robots.
Pinhead Institute and Wilkinson Public Library Story Walk
- Photos by Bria Light, Staff Reporter
