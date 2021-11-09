The Town of Mountain Village is still seeking community input regarding the ongoing 2011 Comprehensive Plan amendment process. The public review period, which started Oct. 28, is open through Nov. 18, and town officials, along with consultants MIG, would like those interested to view the current draft. More information about the draft, which includes numerous proposed revisions, and amendment process can be found online at townofmountainvillage.com/comp-plan.
All comments may be emailed to CD@mtnvillage.org or submitted through the online comment form found on the website.
“The public review period is the last major opportunity for the community to weigh in on the comprehensive plan amendment, and we encourage anyone interested to review the draft amended comprehensive plan and submit comments during this time period,” MIG Project Manager Elly Schaefer said in a recent news release.
Shaefer told the Daily Planet Monday that the current revisions fall within a handful of bigger categories, including local housing and business.
“While the draft comprehensive plan amendment is comprised of many revisions, these generally fall within a few major topics, including updating and reorganizing the plan to reflect progress and current conditions and to increase clarity and navigability; placing more emphasis around supporting an increase in community housing, expanding and diversifying the retail and restaurant supply, and guiding needed transportation and infrastructure improvements; supporting growth of the hot-bed base in targeted areas, while preserving existing neighborhoods and passive open space; and clarifying the role of the comprehensive plan to the Community Development Code,” she explained in an email.
Since the comment period started Oct. 28, officials have received a healthy amount of feedback, according to Michelle Haynes, the town’s planning and development services and housing director. She added that town officials are also providing clarity regarding questions about possible zoning or rezoning changes in residential areas, which are not part of the comprehensive plan amendments.
“We've received a lot of community feedback through both online and in-person engagement opportunities. Since the review period opened, we have received very robust input from the community ranging from questions about the plan’s proposed amendments to asking that the plan better reflect our community with more diverse photos in the plan. We are thrilled with the level of involvement with the community that we have seen thus far. Amending the plan’s photos is certainly an important part of the amendment process, and photos we anticipate replacing are noted in the draft amended plan posted online,” she said. “The town is thoroughly reviewing these comments as they come in and responding to the submitted questions and concerns when necessary.
“There has also been some concern from the community regarding zoning or rezoning of residential areas. This has been a good opportunity for us to clarify the relationship of the comprehensive plan to the Community Development Code, and clarify that no zoning changes are being proposed. Rather, the Future Land Use Map, which provides a vision for future development and rezonings, is being updated to reflect zoning changes that have occurred since 2011.”
Following the public review period, town staff and the MIG team will incorporate any necessary edits, though officials have said they don’t expect to make “major changes.”
“The town does not anticipate major changes to the comprehensive plan with this amendment process, but a simplification of the comprehensive plan that reflects changes to the real economic growth model since 2011. We would like to see a plan that will better withstand the test of time and provide a solid visionary document with an eye towards desired development patterns and growth in the future,” according to the plan’s website.
The final amended comprehensive plan will go in front of Town Council on Dec. 9 for potential adoption, with the possibility of a second hearing in January 2022.
The public is invited to attend all hearings virtually or in person, and meeting info and Zoom login information will be available once meeting material is posted on the Mountain Village Town Council website, according to the release. Meeting material is posted to the town’s website the Friday before each meeting and will be publicly noticed, per town policy.
“We will provide a summary of comments received, responses from the project team and resulting revisions on the project website. … If the amendment is adopted, the edits will then be integrated into the comprehensive plan, and a clean, revised document will be released on the project website,” Schaefer and Haynes explained.
