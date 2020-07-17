Over the past three years, Colorado has seen the highest percentage increase in teen suicide in the United States, increasing 58 percent between 2016 and 2019, according to a report by the United Health Foundation. Colorado ranks significantly higher in suicide deaths per 100,000 people than the national average in nearly every category across age group, race, ethnicity and gender.
Here in the Telluride region, our communities have been touched by the tragedy of suicide on a personal level, taking the issue from alarming statistics to gut-wrenching reality.
And yet, suicide, depression and mental health in general, are issues that continue to live in the shadows of polite society, a cloud of stigma too often pushing these topics to the margins, locking up vulnerable words and lived experiences behind the guarded gates of pleasantries.
Not anymore: that’s the mission of The LIV Project, a group of “artists, filmmakers and creative humans whose lives have been touched by youth suicide,” according to the project’s website, which states, “we’re in the business of taking this conversation out of the shadows.”
Next Monday, July 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the Tri-County Health Network will present a virtual screening of the project’s film “LIV,” an official selection at this year’s Mountainfilm Festival. Following the screening, a panel including subjects in the film, members of the creative team and a licensed therapist will participate in a virtual discussion with viewers to “promote and engage in fearless conversations around mental health.” The event is free. To register, visit Tri-County’s website and navigate to the “events and classes” tab.
The film tells the story of sisters Liv and Tess, inseparable from a young age, as Liv navigates the pressures teen life while battling depression and suicidal thoughts. Through powerful, vulnerable storytelling created under the direction of a team of therapists to ensure safe, effective and accurate content, “LIV” takes viewers into the world of the two sisters and ultimately, into “the realities of stigma, the struggles of mental health and the aftermath for the survivors left behind in a suicide.”
“Our communities have lost too many members to suicide over the past decade,” said Paul Reich, behavioral health program manager at Tri-County Health Network. “It is important to shine a light on a difficult topic and to engage in conversations about suicide, and explore ways to create connections in our community. LIV is one way to start those conversations and connections.”
While the history of not talking openly about suicide and its attendant mental health issues is longstanding, The LIV Project asserts that only with “fearless communication” can we begin to pull back the layers of stigma and avoidance in order to save lives and turn the tide of rising suicide rates in Colorado and the US.
“Up until 50 years ago it was a criminal act in England, and historically it was considered a mortal sin in the Catholic Church,” said Reich. “While we’ve made tremendous progress, it still is not a topic that most of us want to talk about. Yet we know that asking someone if they are thinking about suicide is important if you are concerned about them, and talking about it as a community helps to shine a light on the issue and helps us all learn how to better respond when someone is going through a difficult time.”
Tess Kunik, Liv’s sister and chief impact officer at The LIV Project, also emphasized the importance of support and direct communication with someone who may be experiencing suicidal ideation.
“Do not be afraid to ‘ask, listen, do,’” she encouraged. “If people are not afraid to ask someone if they are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self harm and are not afraid to listen to the answer, they may have a better understanding of what someone is going through and how they can support them. Liv had a lot of shame around her struggles and didn't feel comfortable sharing them with her college community. She wanted to ‘fit in’ and be like everyone else, and was fearful of opening up about her mental illness. The fear and shame were a barrier to support.”
Paula DuPré Pesmen, the film’s producer, agreed that directly asking someone if they are considering suicide is helpful, not harmful.
“For many people we’ve talked with, they had the misconception that if you ask someone about suicide you might give them the idea,” she said. “This is a common misconception. All of the professionals we’ve talked with have said it’s completely the opposite. If someone is suicidal, they are already thinking about it. Talking and being there for them brings them a sense of relief, knowing they can share how they are feeling.”
“I want others to know that they are not alone,” said Kunik. “There is help out there. Don’t be afraid to ask your friends and loved ones about their mental health and don’t be afraid to reach out if you are struggling with yours.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.