Right outside of Chicago, in Lemont, Illinois, lays Argonne National Laboratory. As one of 18 Department of Energy national laboratories across the country, Argonne is best known for its Advanced Photon Source (one of the largest X-ray sources in the world) and the Argonne Leadership Computing facility, which hosts some of the world’s fastest supercomputers. Argonne is also home to the lab of computational biologist Arvind Ramanathan.
Prior to COVID-19, Ramanathan used a variety of the national lab’s machinery and computers to discover mechanisms of intrinsically disordered proteins, or proteins that are able to morph their structure in response to specific binding partners. But starting in January 2020, his research took a new direction.
Ramanathan and his team endeavored to understand how a virus actually attacks the human cell, as they specifically examined the mechanisms of the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins.
“The spike proteins are the larger attachments that you see on any coronavirus, and the coronavirus actually gets its name because of the spike proteins,” Ramanathan said. “The fairly large proteins stick out of the viral envelope and attach themselves to proteins called ACE-2 receptors.”
The ACE-2 receptor has been well studied and is already quite well understood because it is the target of many drugs that regulate blood pressure. However, Ramanathan and his team wanted to understand the cascade of events that occurs after the binding of a coronavirus spike protein to an ACE-2 receptor. To explore this process, Ramanathan joined forces with University of San Diego Professor of Chemistry Rommie Amaro, a fellow participant in many Telluride Science workshops.
“Rommie could run these large simulations of the spike protein without any assistance from us. However, when she’d run these long simulations, it was difficult to tease out the motions that are relevant for them to understand the mechanics that follow the interaction of the spike protein and ACE-2 receptor,” Ramanathan explained. “We decided to work together by using artificial intelligence that ended up steering simulations towards the regions that they had not been able to observe before.”
Amaro and Ramanathan’s collaboration resulted in the development of a generalizable AI-driven workflow that leverages heterogeneous high performance computing resources to explore the time-dependent dynamics of molecular systems. They used this workflow to investigate the mechanisms of infectivity of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and in recognition of the importance of this work, the team was awarded the 2020 ACM Gordon Bell Special Prize for High Performance Computing-Based COVID-19 Research.
Ramanathan has also been collaborating with over 300 people around the world to discover molecules that can be used in drugs to treat COVID-19. This drug discovery project, which uses elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning, has already identified over 60 molecules that could be used to inhibit the virus.
To Ramanathan, the collaboration in both of these projects has been one of the silver linings of the pandemic.
“It's been a very productive time for most scientists because we have never been enrolled in such big collaborations,” Ramanathan explained. “Rommie and I have talked to each other many years back in terms of what we could do, but this was actually the first time it was really possible for us to work together.
Ramanathan also emphasized the paradoxical nature of the situation.
“Even though we have been isolated, we have never been more connected in our entire lives,” Ramanathan remarked.
Ramanathan will expand those connections even further this summer as the organizer of a new Telluride Science workshop, “Artificial Intelligence Driven Multi-Scale Simulations of Complex Biological Systems.” This virtual workshop will focus on how AI methods are accelerating discoveries in the mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Ramanthan intends to create a complementary program for recent graduates and undergraduates.
This is the fourth in a series of scientist profiles, highlighting how Telluride Science scientists have adapted their work and used their particular expertise to address the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about Telluride Science, visit telluridescience.org. For more on Arvind Ramanathan, visit ramanathanlab.org.
